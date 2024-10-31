Urgent plea to donate unused coats to keep Kirklees children warm this winter

A Huddersfield charity which provides free school uniforms across Kirklees has put out an urgent appeal for coats and other warm winter clothing.

Uniform Exchange gives away thousands of school uniforms to families across Kirklees every year and the need for its services has reached record levels as the cost of living crisis continues to take a heavy toll on people’s finances.

There are 15,000 children in Kirklees living in poverty - the equivalent of one in four households - and the number of children needing help from the charity is expected to be more than 10,000 this year.

It’s very easy to donate coats, hats, scarves and gloves – anything that keeps the winter chill out. Simply drop them off at any of the many Uniform Exchange collection points spread across Kirklees. To find the one nearest to you go to https://www.uniform-exchange.org/donation-points/

Uniform Exchange volunteer Abio Luke-Jack tidying cotton shirts.

The charity gives out around 2,500 coats a year, along with many hats, gloves and scarves.

More and more schools are now organising their own uniform and coats giveaway events in school to make it even easier for parents to get school uniform and warm winter clothing free. Any schools or community groups doing this are urged to contact Uniform Exchange which can help them promote their event.

Uniform Exchange project director Kate France said: “The high energy prices mean many families won’t be able to afford heating and electricity so more children will be relying on warm clothing than ever before.

“Having your support in these cold winter months will help us ensure all Kirklees children have access to coats, gloves, hats, scarves and feel happier to attend school, allowing them to be warm, feel included and be more inclined to learn.

School uniform on the shelves at the Uniform Exchange warehouse in Lockwood, Huddersfield.

“Now is the time to check your coat rack at home and the places you keep your hats, gloves and scarves to root out anything you no longer need. You’ll be freeing up space at home while helping us at the same time.

“If you can donate a good, preloved coat suitable for school we’ll find a child in Kirklees who can reuse it.”

It’s very easy for people to request a free coat and other winter clothing. Simply go to the Uniform Exchange clothing request form and put your request in the ‘additional details’ box.