Val Wood Prize 2025 launches with theme of 'Secrets'

Writers from across the world are being invited to enter the 2025 Val Wood Prize for Creative Writing, which this year focuses on the compelling theme of Secrets.

Now in its 11th year, the annual competition was founded by best-selling romantic historical novelist Val Wood to celebrate storytelling and encourage new and emerging writers of all backgrounds. Since it began, the prize has attracted over 2,500 entries, and continues to grow in reach and reputation each year.

The 2025 theme, simply titled Secrets, invites writers to explore the stories people carry in silence — hidden pasts, personal revelations, or long-kept family truths. Entrants are free to interpret the theme in any genre or setting, as long as their work centres around secrecy in some form.

“A single secret can change a person’s life — or even shape the course of history,” said Val Wood. “We’re excited to see how writers interpret the theme, whether through romantic historical fiction, contemporary drama, or something entirely unexpected.”

The competition is now open, with a deadline of 5:00pm (BST) on Saturday 31 August 2025.

Despite being based in Hull, East Yorkshire, the Val Wood Prize has built an impressive global following. Over the years, entries have been received from India, Australia, the United States, Nigeria, Canada, New Zealand, and across Europe — alongside strong contributions from writers across the UK.

“We’ve had stories set everywhere from Victorian Hull, rural New Zealand and many lands of make-believe,” said Val. “It’s a joy to see how far the competition has travelled and how universal the themes of our prizes really are.”

Prizes and Entry Details

The first prize winner will receive £100 and a signed copy of Val Wood’s forthcoming novel (title to be confirmed). Two runners-up will each receive signed copies of her new release, due out in Winter 2025. The winning entry will also be published on www.valwood.co.uk and promoted via Val Wood’s social media channels.

Writers may submit one story of up to 1,500 words, in any genre (excluding poetry and graphic content). Entries must be original, unpublished, and not generated by AI.

Submissions should be typed in Arial or Times New Roman, 1.5 line spacing, with no background colours or images. Files must be submitted as a Word or Pages document to [email protected], using the subject line Val Wood Prize: Secrets. Writers must include their name, address, telephone number, and contact email with their entry.

Winners will be announced on Friday 28 November 2025.