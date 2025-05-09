VE Day 80 celebrated in style at North Yorkshire care home

A Richmond care home proudly welcomed the community to join residents and their relatives for a joyful and nostalgic celebration marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Care UK’s The Terrace, on Maison Dieu, pulled out all the stops to commemorate the poignant anniversary of Victory in Europe, and hosted a 1940s-themed street party with delicious food and entertainment from local singer Jenna Highfield, who got everyone’s toes tapping.

As the sun began to set, guests joined residents to watch the Lighting of the lantern with the Yorkshire North and West Army Cadets, who were also in attendance at the special commemorative event. The poignant display was a reminder of the lives lost during the war and a symbol of peace and the enduring strength of communities.

Resident Alf Kirby reflected on her/his memories of the important time, saying: “I’ve really enjoyed being involved in the VE celebrations. I remember attending the dances where I had a great time and plenty of laughter, even though I might not have known anyone. All the singing and dancing brings back many happy memories, which I used to enjoy with my wife”.

Judy Wray, Home Manager at The Terrace, said: “We had a wonderful time celebrating VE Day 80 with residents, their families and the Richmond community. Everyone was in high spirits as we marked this momentous occasion, but we also took time to reflect on the poignancy of the milestone.

“I’d like to thank the Yorkshire North and West Army Cadets for coming along for the moving Lighting of the Lantern, and everyone who attended to mark the occasion. A big thank you also goes to the entire team for making this celebration possible.

“It was a privilege to honour this important anniversary and to see the residents enjoying the music, food and company of the community as they shared their memories of times gone by. It’s so important to enable residents to foster meaningful connections with the local community and for us to host nostalgic events that can prompt reminiscence, so our VE Day celebration and tribute was a roaring success.”

The Terrace has officially received ‘Veteran Friendly’ status for meeting eight standards laid out in the Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF), a collaboration between Armed Forces charities Royal Star & Garter and Royal British Legion, and NHS Veterans’ Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA), with funding support from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

The VFF framework involves noting Armed Forces status within residents’ care plans, addressing social isolation, and signposting residents and their relatives to relevant support services, such as their local Royal British Legion branch and other charities that provide support for veterans and their partners.

The Terrace has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home provides full-time residential care, dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.

Those seeking further information about The Terrace can contact Home Manager Judy Wray, on 0333 4343 078 or email [email protected].