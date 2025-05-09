VE Day 80 celebrations held at Saltburn care home

SALTBURN care home residents marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day with the rest of the nation when they joined in the official commemorations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and staff at Hazelgrove Court Care Home were among millions across the UK singing “I Vow To Thee My Country” at 9:30pm on 8th May.

They were joined by the New Day Singers, a Saltburn based choir whose members include Sharon Lewis, activities coordinator at Hazelgrove Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Saltburn town crier, Sharon Wilson, visited the care home earlier in the day to raise the Union Jack, read the official proclamation sent by Buckingham Palace, and play Reveille, a bugle call traditionally used to wake military personnel at sunrise.

Saltburn town crier, Sharon Wilson, and Hazelgrove Court Care Home resident David Rigg, 76, marking VE Day 80.

The mass singalong coincided with the lighting over one thousand beacons and hundreds of Lamp Lights of Peace across the country.

The event marks 80 years since the Allies’ formal acceptance of Germany’s unconditional surrender, on Tuesday 8th May 1945.

Resident Joyce Wooffindin, 83, was among those taking part in the commemorations. She said: “I was honoured to read a VE Day poem at the ceremony. It made me extremely proud.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Betty Wood, 101, added: “As the lanterns were lit it was very emotional.”

Saltburn town crier, Sharon Wilson, and Hazelgrove Court Care Home resident Joyce Wooffindin, 83, marking VE Day 80.

Sharon Lewis, activities coordinator at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, said: “What a fantastic day we all had celebrating VE Day 80. It was a great honour to celebrate it with our veterans, family members and friends.”

Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR is the pageantmaster for VE Day 80, which coordinated the national commemoration.

He said: “This VE Day 80 holds special significance as it may be the last time we have the privilege of celebrating alongside those who remember the events of the Second World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The generation that lived through the war, who fought for our freedom and rebuilt our world in the aftermath, is now in its twilight years. This could be our final opportunity to express our collective gratitude to them in person.