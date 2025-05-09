VE Day 80 celebrations held at Saltburn care home
Residents and staff at Hazelgrove Court Care Home were among millions across the UK singing “I Vow To Thee My Country” at 9:30pm on 8th May.
They were joined by the New Day Singers, a Saltburn based choir whose members include Sharon Lewis, activities coordinator at Hazelgrove Court.
The Saltburn town crier, Sharon Wilson, visited the care home earlier in the day to raise the Union Jack, read the official proclamation sent by Buckingham Palace, and play Reveille, a bugle call traditionally used to wake military personnel at sunrise.
The mass singalong coincided with the lighting over one thousand beacons and hundreds of Lamp Lights of Peace across the country.
The event marks 80 years since the Allies’ formal acceptance of Germany’s unconditional surrender, on Tuesday 8th May 1945.
Resident Joyce Wooffindin, 83, was among those taking part in the commemorations. She said: “I was honoured to read a VE Day poem at the ceremony. It made me extremely proud.”
Betty Wood, 101, added: “As the lanterns were lit it was very emotional.”
Sharon Lewis, activities coordinator at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, said: “What a fantastic day we all had celebrating VE Day 80. It was a great honour to celebrate it with our veterans, family members and friends.”
Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR is the pageantmaster for VE Day 80, which coordinated the national commemoration.
He said: “This VE Day 80 holds special significance as it may be the last time we have the privilege of celebrating alongside those who remember the events of the Second World War.
“The generation that lived through the war, who fought for our freedom and rebuilt our world in the aftermath, is now in its twilight years. This could be our final opportunity to express our collective gratitude to them in person.
“As we gather to celebrate, let’s also remember to honour their legacy by committing to the values they fought for: peace, unity, and reconciliation.”