VE Day 80 celebrations held at Saltburn care home

By Sam Schofield
Contributor
Published 9th May 2025, 10:18 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 10:28 BST
SALTBURN care home residents marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day with the rest of the nation when they joined in the official commemorations.

Residents and staff at Hazelgrove Court Care Home were among millions across the UK singing “I Vow To Thee My Country” at 9:30pm on 8th May.

Most Popular

They were joined by the New Day Singers, a Saltburn based choir whose members include Sharon Lewis, activities coordinator at Hazelgrove Court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Saltburn town crier, Sharon Wilson, visited the care home earlier in the day to raise the Union Jack, read the official proclamation sent by Buckingham Palace, and play Reveille, a bugle call traditionally used to wake military personnel at sunrise.

Saltburn town crier, Sharon Wilson, and Hazelgrove Court Care Home resident David Rigg, 76, marking VE Day 80.placeholder image
Saltburn town crier, Sharon Wilson, and Hazelgrove Court Care Home resident David Rigg, 76, marking VE Day 80.

The mass singalong coincided with the lighting over one thousand beacons and hundreds of Lamp Lights of Peace across the country.

The event marks 80 years since the Allies’ formal acceptance of Germany’s unconditional surrender, on Tuesday 8th May 1945.

Resident Joyce Wooffindin, 83, was among those taking part in the commemorations. She said: “I was honoured to read a VE Day poem at the ceremony. It made me extremely proud.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Betty Wood, 101, added: “As the lanterns were lit it was very emotional.”

Saltburn town crier, Sharon Wilson, and Hazelgrove Court Care Home resident Joyce Wooffindin, 83, marking VE Day 80.placeholder image
Saltburn town crier, Sharon Wilson, and Hazelgrove Court Care Home resident Joyce Wooffindin, 83, marking VE Day 80.

Sharon Lewis, activities coordinator at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, said: “What a fantastic day we all had celebrating VE Day 80. It was a great honour to celebrate it with our veterans, family members and friends.”

Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR is the pageantmaster for VE Day 80, which coordinated the national commemoration.

He said: “This VE Day 80 holds special significance as it may be the last time we have the privilege of celebrating alongside those who remember the events of the Second World War.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The generation that lived through the war, who fought for our freedom and rebuilt our world in the aftermath, is now in its twilight years. This could be our final opportunity to express our collective gratitude to them in person.

“As we gather to celebrate, let’s also remember to honour their legacy by committing to the values they fought for: peace, unity, and reconciliation.”

Related topics:ResidentsSharon Lewis
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice