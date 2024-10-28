Verus Construction wins award for Best Residential Property at the UK Property & Hotel Awards

Yorkshire-based build specialists, Verus Construction, celebrates after winning the award for the ‘Best Residential Property’ at the UK Property & Hotel Awards, which took place on Friday 25th October at the prestigious Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The luxury housebuilder represented Yorkshire and secured success for its outstanding work on the Sandmoor Avenue project in north Leeds which was completed alongside Adept Consulting engineers and Studio Map architects.

The project was commemorated as a testament to Verus Construction's commitment to delivering high-end residential properties that combine modern design with superior craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damian Barker, Founder and Director of Verus Construction commented on the award win, “We are thrilled to have won the Best Residential Property award. This achievement reflects the hardwork and dedication of our entire team at Verus Construction, as well as the strong collaboration with Adept Consulting Engineers and Studio Map Architects. Together, we have created a truly exceptional family home and a project we’re all incredibly proud of.”

Credit: Verus Construction celebrate success at UK Property Awards .jpg

The renovation of Sandmoor Avenue, which was completed in early 2023 set out to renovate a 1930’s red brick home into a 8,000 sq foot modern family home. The end result was a unique luxury space that celebrated minimalistic design and functional living spaces, making it a first class example of luxury residential construction in Yorkshire.

Commenting on the award win, Robin Skidmore, property owner, added, “David, our architect at Studio Map, organised for us to meet a number of builders which we did but none of them felt like the right fit for us. He then introduced us to Damian and the team at Verus Construction and we never looked back.

“We are so happy with our home thanks to Damian and David. My main piece of advice is that you have to be happy with your builder as you spend so much time with them and their team. We were actually sad not to be seeing Damian and his team everyday after the project had finished!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prestigious awards which were first established in 1993, focus on recognising excellence and promoting high standards in the property and hospitality industry. The awards are open to residential and commercial property professionals from around the globe, coordinating awards across multiple regions including Europe, UK, and the USA. Each award invites a panel of more than 50 well respected experts from complementary backgrounds.