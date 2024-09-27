Vet reveals five signs your pet may be in pain

New UK data has today revealed many cat and dog owners are underestimating how many pets experience pain and are missing some of the key signs that their cat or dog may be struggling.

To recognise international Pain Awareness Month (September), animal health company Zoetis UK and Dr Edwina Gildea, vet and Director of Veterinary Operations at Zoetis, are calling on pet owners to take action in spotting and dealing with potential pain in their beloved furry friends.

New UK YouGov data reveals many pet owners in the Yorkshire and Humber are underestimating and not recognising possible pain in their beloved cats and dogs:

Pain is a top priority for pet owners - over two-thirds (63%) worry about their pet experiencing pain and 86% feel confident in recognising the symptoms.

Yet, key conditions causing pain, such as arthritis, are being under-estimated - 31% of pet owners believe a quarter or less of pets are impacted by arthritis, but in reality, the number is closer to 40%.

89% feel confident in recognising the symptoms. Yet, lesser-known signs of pain are being missed by many owners - while 79% would be alarmed if they saw their pet limping – a well-known symptom of pain – only around a quarter (25%) would worry about their pet licking its joints – a lesser known but equally telling sign.

Over half (52%) of owners who have noticed signs of discomfort in their pet choose to monitor them before reaching out to a vet.

Dr Edwina Gildea, vet and Director of Veterinary Operations at Zoetis UK

Zoetis carried out two separate surveys with YouGov across 2,018 and 2,059 UK cat and dog owners respectively. With almost half (45%) of owners who have noticed signs of discomfort in their pet choosing to monitor them before reaching out to the vet, Dr Gildea is sharing the top five signs of pet pain for owners to watch out for: