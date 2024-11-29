ViDrate wins prestigious Innovation Award

ViDrate hydration sachets are zero-sugar with added electrolytes and vitamins

Keighley-based electrolyte hydration business, ViDrate, is celebrating after winning the Innovation Award at the Yorkshire Post Business Excellence Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded by locals Nick Hird and Rob Bennett, ViDrate is the world’s first zero-sugar hydration product with no artificial ingredients to help people drink more water - while eliminating the need for single-use plastic bottles.

Launched in January 2019, the on-the-go hydration sachets are available in a variety of fruity flavours and include extra vitamins and electrolytes for enhanced nutrition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being repeatedly told it was impossible to manufacture fruit-flavoured products without artificial additives or bulking agents, Nick used his nutrition and fitness expertise to develop a unique formula and finally found a willing manufacturer.

The ViDrate team was celebrating after winning the Innovation Award

Nick and Rob quit their jobs and dedicated two years to building the business, working 12 hours a day, packing products and living in their van while making deliveries.

The Yorkshire Post Business Excellence Awards celebrated businesses and leaders driving growth and innovation across the region. Categories include Technology & Digital, Manufacturing, Sustainability, Best New Start-up, and Employee Wellbeing, with the Innovation Award recognising companies that bring positive change through their products, services, or business models.

Nick said: “Winning the Innovation Award is a huge moment for ViDrate, and I couldn’t be prouder of our team and the incredible journey the brand has been on. This is a testament to the hard work, passion and creativity that everyone involved has poured into the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To see how far we’ve come, from an idea sparked by watching students refill their water bottles to a business driving real impact in hydration, is incredibly rewarding. Just this year we've experienced 120% overall revenue growth, with 900% retail sales growth, expanded internationally and moved into our first 4,000 sq. ft headquarters in Keighley. Being recognised by the Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards is another huge milestone for the brand.

“Looking ahead, we are committed to leading the rapidly growing electrolyte market and continuing to develop the products that our customers love. Our mission has always been about making hydration easier, healthier and more sustainable, and we’re excited to keep pushing boundaries in this space.”

With no prior manufacturing experience, Nick struggled to find a partner to create the product to his exact specifications. After multiple recipe refinements, the ViDrate sachet, which has under 15 calories, has zero sugar and no artificial colours, flavours or sweeteners, was born.

ViDrate is committed to remaining at the forefront of the health and wellness industry while keeping sustainability at the heart of its mission. Its sachets help reduce nearly 11kg of plastic waste per person each year, and the company is on track to make them fully recyclable. Continuing to innovate, the brand is also developing a ground-breaking paper-based ‘clip strip’ for supermarkets - aimed at eliminating unnecessary plastics and furthering their environmental impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Available through its website, Amazon, and at selected retailers including Boots, Superdrug and Whole Foods London, ViDrate offers a first month’s free subscription for new buyers.