Virtual Approval partners with Clearpath UK to host pivotal annual conference on combatting abuse

Virtual Approval, a leading virtual and hybrid events specialist in the UK, is looking forward to its event partnership with Clearpath UK, where it will help the charity host its annual conference in October.

The Virtual Approval team, which specialises in making events accessible for all, will work with Clearpath UK, a dedicated charity that works tirelessly to reduce the epidemic of abuse in the UK. Together, they will host Clarpath’s highly anticipated annual conference at St George's Conference Centre in Leeds on the 10th and 11th of October 2024 - but will have the option for people to join virtually.

“We couldn’t be prouder to be working with Clearpath UK on this amazing conference,” said Rachel Locke, founder of Virtual Approval. “Our aim is to create an impactful and memorable event that raises awareness and drives actionable change in the fight against abuse by opening it up to everyone.”

This year’s conference promises to be a landmark event, bringing together influencers and leaders committed to tackling abuse. The event aims to heal the divide between those who have experienced abuse and professionals working to protect us. The event promises to inspire, educate and empower delegates.

Event coffee break

The attendee list includes Members of Parliament, members of the judiciary, police commissioners, child protection advocates, social media influencers, and leaders from social services and other child protection organisations. The two-day conference will feature a robust programme designed to inspire, educate, and mobilise action against abuse.

While the in-person event will be held in Leeds, delegates will be given the option of joining virtually - all produced by Virtual Approval. This will allow those who cannot make it for accessibility or other reasons to fully experience the event and take part in these important conversations.

Claire Louise Chamberlain, Founder of Clear Path UK, says, “Clear Path UK chose Virtual Approval because they are a team dedicated to supporting those making a difference. They will go above and beyond for a cause they believe in, and we're thrilled to have their support in helping us create more abuse-free futures in the UK, with our award-winning annual event in Leeds. We are confident that Rachel, Cameron, Chris and the Virtual Approval team will create a truly immersive, and inclusive experience for our delegates in person and online.”

Highlights of the event include:

Fundraising raffle: Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a fundraising raffle with exciting prizes, with all proceeds supporting Clearpath UK’s vital work.

CPUK awards: The conference will honour the outstanding contributions of those working to make things better for abuse survivors.

Entertainment: Be transported back to the golden era with Kitty LaMare and find your soul with soul singer Nehanda Ferguson.

Keynote Presenter: Rachel Peru, acclaimed model, body confidence activist, midlife influencer, and the woman behind Liberte Free to Be will grace the stage as the presenter, bringing her unique perspective and charisma to the event.

Clearpath UK’s mission is more relevant than ever and this conference represents a significant opportunity to highlight the growing issue of abuse that can work into every aspect of a victim’s life. Attendees will engage in insightful discussions, share best practices, and forge partnerships that will enhance efforts to protect vulnerable individuals across the UK.