VisitEngland announces venue and date of Awards for Excellence 2025

VisitEngland has announced that this year’s VisitEngland Awards for Excellence will be held at the Brighton Dome Corn Exchange on June 4.

The 35th national awards will see finalists from 21 regional competitions recognised as Gold, Silver and Bronze winners across 16 core categories.

Award categories range from the ‘Experience of the Year’ to the ‘Taste of England Award’ and from the ‘Small Visitor Attraction of the Year’ to the ‘New Tourism Business of the Year’.

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: “This wonderful heritage venue with its rich association to arts and culture in one of England’s tourism gems, Brighton, is an ideal destination to celebrate our outstanding industry.

“The VisitEngland Awards for Excellence shine the spotlight on England’s world-class tourism offer and the creativity and innovation thriving within the industry. The awards also honour the people and businesses and the amazing customer service they deliver, creating unforgettable experiences for visitors.”

Chair of East Sussex, Brighton & Hove and West Sussex interim LVEP Board Hedley Swain said: "We are absolutely delighted that Brighton & Hove has been chosen to host the 2025 VisitEngland Awards for Excellence. This prestigious event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our vibrant city and all that Sussex has to offer, building on our aspirations in our recently launched Sussex Visitor Economy Strategy for Growth. We look forward to welcoming attendees and hope they take the time to extend their stay, exploring our stunning coastline, rich heritage, and outstanding hospitality."

There were more than 1830 applications from the 21 aligned regional competitions with the winners then automatically entered into the national awards.

In the lead up to the Awards in June, VisitEngland will announce the three finalists for each category.

In addition to the 16 core categories, special awards are also being presented including the ‘Travel Content Award’ and the ‘Tourism Superstar Award’.

Tourism is one of England’s largest, most valuable industries, supporting more than 200,000 businesses, employing 2.6 million people and generating about £71.6 billion in domestic visitor spending.

Core Categories:

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

B&B and Guest House of the Year

Business Events Venue of the Year

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award

Experience of the Year

Small Hotel of the Year

Large Hotel of the Year

International Tourism Award

New Tourism Business of the Year

Pub of the Year

Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year

Taste of England Award

Unsung Hero Award

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

The 21 local and regional competitions aligned with the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2025 are:

Beautiful South Tourism Awards

Bristol, Bath and Somerset Tourism Awards

Cornwall Tourism Awards

Cumbria Tourism Awards

Devon Tourism Awards

Dorset Tourism Awards

Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland Tourism Awards

Lancashire Tourism Awards

Leicestershire Promotions Tourism and Hospitality Awards

Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards

Marketing Cheshire Tourism Awards

North East England Tourism Awards

Peak District, Derbyshire and Derby Tourism Awards

Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards (REYTAs)

South West Tourism Excellence Awards

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Tourism Awards

Suffolk and Norfolk Tourism Awards

Visit Herefordshire Tourism Awards

Visit York Tourism Awards

Visit Worcestershire Tourism Awards