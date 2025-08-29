Visitors flock to RSPCA and police event aimed at protecting seaside wildlife

Visitors to Scarborough yesterday attended an event organised by the RSPCA and police aimed at stopping people behaving irresponsibly near marine animals such as seals, dolphins as well as nesting birds.

Called Operation Seabird the scheme is a national police-led operation which aims to promote and protect wildlife amid reports of irresponsible behaviour towards a variety of mammals and birds around Britain’s coastline - including here in North Yorkshire.

Common disturbances to wildlife include boats, kayaks and paddleboards deliberately getting too close to seals, dolphins and cetaceans. Sadly this often causes stress to the animals and can result in the females suffering spontaneous abortions or babies being abandoned by their mothers.

With Scarborough becoming well known as a place to spot bottlenose dolphins and other marine wildlife such as minke whales, seals and birds like gannets - the coastal area is becoming evermore popular with visitors.

The operation will protect birds

To help promote the message about the importance of protecting wildlife to tourists and residents in the town the RSPCA teamed up with NorthYorkshire police and hosted an advice session at the Wild Eye Seawatching Station on Marine Drive (pictured with the seagull mascot).

Geoff Edmond, the RSPCA’s Wildlife Partnerships manager who was at the event, said: “It was a sunny day and one of the last days of the school holidays so we had a good selection of people coming to chat to us who were happy to take on board our advice and find out about the work we do to protect marine wildlife.

“We are keen for people to enjoy watching our marine wildlife but this should be done at a safe and sensible distance without disturbing the animals.

“Every year, the RSPCA’s wildlife centres have to treat and rehabilitate a wide range of wildlife - including seals and seabirds - which have been injured or orphaned due to human disturbance. Seals and pups often come onto land to rest and they should be left in peace to do so.

A seal resting on a beach

“We have had some particularly shocking incidents such as members of the public trying to take selfies and distressing an injured seal who was recovering on a beach in West Sussex. They seemed unaware that seals can give nasty bites and forcing them back to the sea before they are ready can use up much-needed energy which can cause them health issues.

“We have also seen seals injured by dogs who have attacked after they have been irresponsibly let off their lead and littering such as plastic rings causing horrific suffering to some seals.

“Other common problems include wild camping, beach barbecues and camp fires causing significant damage on the beach and quad bikes or 4x4s vehicles riding over nesting areas.

“Users of boats and other watercraft can also cause severe injury to some marine mammals if they collide with them while trying to watch them.

Geoff Edmond of the RSPCA talks to visitors

“While our beautiful beach and coastal areas are great to have fun in and enjoy our wonderful nature, they are natural habitats and breeding grounds for many native and migratory animals, including several species on the endangered list.

“We hope our advice will help safeguard this stretch of coastline, allowing future generations to enjoy the spectacle we see today as the RSPCA continues to promote its For Every Kind messaging.”

Operation Seabird urges people visiting Britain’s coastline to:

maintain a significant distance from wildlife, both at sea and around the coast

never get close enough to touch animals or take selfies;

read signs and stick to paths

keep dogs on leads where instructed to do so and keep dogs under control at all times

Never leave litter - dispose of it safely or take it home

RSPCA and police at Operation Seabird event

This event comes as the RSPCA's 'Summer Cruelty Appeal’ continues, raising vital funds to support animals experiencing cruelty. The RSPCA sees a peak in cruelty incidents as the weather warms up. Last summer the charity received 374 reports of cruelty against animals every single day.