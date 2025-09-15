Voting now open for The Arcade 'Win a Shop' competition finalists

By Frances Minns
Contributor
Published 15th Sep 2025, 10:45 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 10:56 BST
​The Arcade, Dewsbury, is thrilled to announce the final stage of its 'Win a Shop' competition, with the power now in the public's hands to choose the winner. After an overwhelming response, four exceptional independent businesses have been shortlisted and are now in the running for a year's free rent at The Arcade when it opens in Spring 2026.

​The competition, which aims to find a unique, independent business to join the UK's first community-run shopping centre, saw nominations pouring in from Dewsbury and beyond. The four finalists were carefully selected by a judging panel based on their vision, creativity, and potential to bring something special to the new destination.

The public vote is now live, inviting everyone to learn more about the final four and cast their vote for the business they believe would be the perfect addition to The Arcade.

The Finalists

Cloud by Aicha

Cloud by Aicha is a mindful craft space specialising in creative workshops that encourage self-expression and community connection. It aims to be a warm, welcoming environment where people of all ages can recharge and get creative.

Tail Treats

Founded by dog lover Jade, Tail Treats provides high-quality raw and natural food for dogs. Certified in dog nutrition, Jade prides herself on sourcing the finest locally-sourced ingredients to ensure every meal is balanced and beneficial.

Personalised by Emily

What started as a passion for handmade gifts has grown into Personalised by Emily, a small business with two sides. It offers practical services like printing and embroidery alongside a creative side specialising in unique personalised gifts and keepsakes.

Fleurs by Marie

Born from a love of flowers, Fleurs by Marie is a business specialising in elegant home décor and unique floral pieces. All creations are handcrafted from dried and preserved flowers, designed to make special moments last.

Voting is now open via The Arcade's website at https://www.arcade-dewsbury.org/winashop/ and will remain so until midnight on Sunday, September 28.

The winner will be announced shortly after the votes have been tallied.

Win A Shop at The Arcade

Cloud by Aicha

Tail Treats

Personalised by Emily

