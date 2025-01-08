WACCL reports best year ever with more than £50k raised

Wakefield Annual Charity Christmas Lunch (WACCL), delivered in partnership with Prosper, the independent grant making organisation, has announced a record-breaking £54,555 was raised during the 2024 event in December.

Thanks to match-funding by Prosper Wakefield District, contributions will now be redirected to 17 beneficiaries, which are made up of charities and not-for-profits that support children from across the Wakefield district.

With deprivation figures showing that 24% of children in Wakefield live in poverty, the joint efforts of both organisations can be used to ensure the positive intervention needed to make a lasting difference to young people from local towns and villages.

Chair of the WACCL committee, Clare Thornton, comments: “We would like to thank everyone that came along to this year’s WACCL and helped us to raise such a wonderful amount of money for organisations that really do need it most.

WACCL 2024

“These funds will make a huge difference to the charities and not-for-profit organisations that are dedicated to supporting young people from the district. We would also like to thank Prosper. Without the partnership in place, reaching these targets simply would not have been possible. It just goes to show what we can achieve when we work together.”

Chief Executive Officer at Prosper Wakefield District, Kath Lindley, comments: “We are so pleased that our partnership has been such a success. The feedback from the event was really positive and the funds raised are simply fantastic.

“We are so proud to have been part of something that will make a real difference to young people throughout the district. It makes the efforts of everyone involved worthwhile.”

With a new venue and a new menu, WACCL welcomed more than 250 guests during the event in December. Those attending enjoyed a complimentary glass of fizz, three-course lunch, entertainment, games, a raffle, and an auction.