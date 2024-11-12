Wakefield Business Awards celebrate excellence at Tileyard North

The Wakefield Business Awards, a prestigious event celebrating the best in business from across the Wakefield District, took place at Tileyard North on Thursday, November 7th.

The event, now in its third year, was delivered by the not-for-profit organisation, We Are Wakefield, and saw attendance and entries grow year on year.

Nearly 400 attendees gathered to honour the outstanding achievements of local businesses. The evening was hosted by Heart Yorkshire’s drivetime presenter, Dixie, adding a touch of charm and energy to the proceedings. The event was opened by local singing sensation Gareth Taylor, who has recently returned from a European tour performing the music of Queen, setting a celebratory tone for the night.

The event was proudly supported by headline sponsor Wakefield First and supporting sponsors Juice Personnel Limited and Solupak Ltd.

Joint Winner of Digital/Creative Business of the Year: Podmatic Ltd

The winners of the evening were:

Apprentice of the Year: Mark Curran, Heart of Yorkshire Education Group (Sponsored by Purple Pebble People)Business Growth Success Story: Conservatory Outlet (Sponsored by The Nostell Estate)Collaboration of the Year: Friday Revival – collaboration between JS Recruitment UK Ltd, Ridley and Hall Solicitors, Oakworth Financial Planning, Crest Commercial Finance & The Prince of Wales Hospice (Sponsored by Clear Workplace)Digital/Creative Business of the Year: Joint Winners - Northern Media and Podmatic Ltd (Sponsored by Tileyard North)Doing Good in Business: Juice Personnel Limited (Sponsored by Prosper Wakefield District)Employee of the Year: Kieran Brown, Juice Personnel Limited (Sponsored by Elis)Micro Business of the Year: The Yorkshire Broker Ltd (Sponsored by The Alternative Board Wakefield District)Wakefield District Employer of the Year: En Route Hair and Beauty (Sponsored by Quest Waste Management)Not-for-Profit/Charity of the Year: St George’s Lupset Ltd (Sponsored by OE Electrics)New Business of the Year: The Yorkshire Broker Ltd (Sponsored by Thornton Jones Solicitors)Small Business, Big Impact - Supply Chain Hero: Solupak Ltd (Sponsored by HGF Ltd)Team of the Year: En Route Hair and Beauty (Sponsored by RV2 Power Ltd)Wakefield District Business of the Year: Recent Beans (Sponsored by Vision Independent Financial Advisors Ltd)We Are Wakefield Member of the Year: Juice Personnel Limited (Sponsored by Myerscough Developments)Claire Sutherley DL, Managing Director of We Are Wakefield Ltd and Founder of The Wakefield Business Awards, expressed her delight: “This year’s awards have truly showcased the incredible talent and dedication within our district. The growth in attendance and entries is a testament to the thriving business community we have here in Wakefield. We are proud to celebrate these achievements and look forward to continuing to support and inspire local businesses.”

Co-Founder Louise Turner of Wordsmiths Unlimited and Awards Writers added, “The Wakefield Business Awards highlight the remarkable stories of innovation and success in our community. It’s an honour to recognise and celebrate the hard work and achievements of these businesses. Their contributions are vital to the economic and social fabric of our district.”

The Wakefield Business Awards continue to highlight the innovation, dedication, and success of businesses within the district, fostering a spirit of community and excellence.

Employee of the Year went to Kieran Brown of Juice Personnel.

For more information about the event and future initiatives by We Are Wakefield, please visit www.wearewakefield.org.uk

Contact: Claire Sutherley DL. Managing Director. We Are Wakefield Ltd

Castleford manufacturers Solupak Ltd are Small Business Big Impact - Supply Chain Heroes.