Wakefield film star attends local cinema to watch her latest blockbuster

Wakefield-born film star Bronwyn James returned to her Yorkshire roots this weekend, as she attended Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds to watch her latest big screen success, How to Train Your Dragon.

Joined by close family and friends, James settled in for a private screening of the live action remake of the DreamWorks favourite, which has garnered rave reviews from critics and audiences alike since its release.

Now screening at Showcase Cinemas nationwide, How to Train Your Dragon takes place on the isle of Berk, where a young Viking Hiccup befriends a feared dragon, challenging centuries of conflict between his people and the feared creatures. With tensions rising, the pair must unite a world of fear and misunderstanding.

Leeds local James, who is known for her roles in TV shows such as Slow Horses and Silent Witness, as well is big screen blockbusters Wicked and Mickey 17, portrays Ruffnut Thorston, one half of mischievous twin duo who form part of Berk’s dragon riding crew.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “It was an honour to welcome Bronwyn James to our Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds.

“It’s always special to see local talent up on the big screen, so it was fantastic to see Bronwyn and her family celebrate together.”