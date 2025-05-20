Wakefield hospice celebrating after receiving funding boost from Persimmon Homes

A Wakefield hospice is celebrating after receiving a £5,000 funding boost from Persimmon Homes.

The Prince of Wales Hospice, in Pontefract, was presented with the donation on May 2nd, after applying to its Community Champions initiative.

Welcoming Persimmon Homes and Councillor Hannah Appleyard to the hospice, the charity say the donation will mean more people in the community will be able to benefit from the hospice’s services.

The funding will go towards providing bereavement services for those who need the hospice’s services, as well as supporting the hospice itself.

Lisa Jones, Sales Director for Persimmon West Yorkshire, said: “We are so proud to support Five Towns Plus Hospice.

“It was a pleasure to be shown the valuable work they are doing to support people at what is often the most difficult time of their lives. We hope this donation goes far in supporting not only the hospice, but the people in the community who also benefit from their support.”

Councillor Hannah Appleyard said: “The Prince of Wales Hospice is much loved and provides such vital support and care to those who need their services.

“I am so pleased that it was chosen for the Persimmon’s Community Champions - it will help them continue with their important work.”

Hospice’s Director of Income Generation and Marketing, Sharon Batty, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be chosen as one of Persimmon’s Community Champions and so grateful for their generous £5,000 grant.