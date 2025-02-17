Wakefield pub makes National Pub Awards final

The finalists in the influential pub industry awards, PubAid’s Community Pub Hero Awards, have been announced and The Dam Inn, Wakefield has been shortlisted.

The Dam Inn was nominated by local MP, Jade Botterill, as well as a number of pub regulars in the area in the Community Fundraising Hero England category and has seen competition from almost 700 other pubs nationwide.

This Community Fundraising Hero England Award recognises pubs who support charities and other good causes through fundraising. This is not just judged on the amount of money raised, but on how it was done.

Three other pubs, The Swan, Thornbury; The Nag’s Head, Dunstable and Royal Oak, Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton have, also been shortlisted in this highly competitive category.

The pub was shortlisted because it was clear the team has worked so hard to support those in need in their community. Their efforts provided critical support to local services such as Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield Hospice and MyHospital Charity, fostering a deep sense of connection and generosity in the local area.

As well as quiz nights, raffles and bingo the team have also had some more unusual ways to fundraise including a sponsored abseil down Wakefield Cathedral, Yorkshire’s tallest building, a 15,000ft skydive and conquered the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

Ms Botterill, said: “I was so proud to nominate the Dam Inn’s amazing team, especially its General Manager Josh, for this award, and am very happy they have been named as finalists. Josh knows the value of having your community around you when you need it, and has done so much to build community locally.

“The money they have raised and donated is so vital to local institutions, both in real terms, and in the environment it has created. The families those funds support get the knowledge that they are not alone, and that their community is with them and supporting them.”

The Dam Inn fundraising for Wakefield Hospice

The winners will be announced at an award ceremony, sponsored by Matthew Clark, at the Houses of Parliament on March 4 and all shortlisted pubs are invited to attend along with industry leaders and MPs.

Des O’Flanagan, co-founder of PubAid, added: “We launched these awards to celebrate the great work that pubs do for their community. The Dam Inn is a perfect example of how pubs support and are a hub for many people in their community. The awards are in their fifth year and the volume of entries this year was staggering.

"What clearly came across from reading all the entries is that there are so many publicans that are doing amazing work nationwide. It was very hard to get to a shortlist so even getting to the finals is an amazing accolade for The Dam Inn.”

