Wakefield Salvation Army’s creative quilt project supports vulnerable

A creative quilt project at Wakefield Salvation Army is bringing people together and providing love and hope to vulnerable people.

The church and charity runs a weekly ‘Aroma’ community drop-in on a Thursday, with embroidery sessions encouraging people to explore their creative side by stitching squares with inspirational images and messages of love. These squares are then stitched together to make quilts to donate to women’s refuges and safe houses.

The project, led by church secretary Joy Pocock, shows the community how healing creativity can be, as well as providing a comforting ‘hug’ to recipients of the quilts.

Joy has made eight quilts so far, each one containing roughly 60 squares, after being inspired to start the project when working with street workers a few years ago, one of whom had been assaulted.

Joy said: “I wanted to hug her, but I knew I could not hug her physically, so I started to make these quilts that give love and hope, like a ‘hug to go’.

“Some squares contain images, others bible verses, inspirational quotes, and messages from believers and non-believers. It’s community making, even if the contributors don’t meet the recipients, they are connecting to them.

“It’s also about the process. At university I did quilt making and as the group were sat around sewing, they started to talk about really serious subjects like suicide, eating disorders and being homesick. I thought ‘this is when we really talk’. When we’re doing a craft, it takes away the fear of being honest. People talk openly about things they would never normally share.

“I wanted to bring an element of that to Wakefield Salvation Army. One side of it is the quilt – the end product, but the other side of it is embroidery workshops with people which help them open up and talk.”

Joy believes everyone is creative and these sessions can help build people’s confidence.

She continued: “The very first thing in the Bible is ‘God created’ and we’re made in his image, so we’re all creative. We may get someone come who thinks so low of themselves, but if we get alongside them and show them that they can do something, that there’s no such person who isn’t creative, that makes such a difference.

“When people are encouraged and told ‘that’s really good’ they start to feel the effort was worth it. I believe people then start to think ‘I’m worth it’ and you see a change in people’s lives. It’s the blessing you get from making something that’s really powerful.”

The quilts have also had contributions from other Salvation Army churches, and from embroidery workshops Joy has carried out at churches elsewhere.

A lot of the quilt making takes place at the Thursday morning drop-in at Wakefield Salvation Army in Vicarage Street South – a hub open to the community for refreshments, conversation, games and to browse the charity shop.

Hot drinks, sandwiches and delicious cakes are affordable with a ‘pay it forward’ scheme meaning people can also donate to ensure someone who can’t afford it can get items for free.

Church leader Captain Terry Hendy said: “Anyone is welcome here and we have people from all walks of life coming through our doors. People just want to be part of the community and get to know others. There’s always joy and laughter, we might sit and pray with someone, there’s games, puzzles and we have our shop open.

“We’ve got great volunteers who cook, make cakes and help in the shop. The best thing is they sit with people, they listen, they share their faith if they are asked to, but sometimes it’s just that listening ear and smiling face that’s needed. That’s what is great about it here.”