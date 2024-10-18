Walker Morris expands I&E practice with partner appointment

Leading law firm, Walker Morris, has appointed Shane Toal as a new Partner in its Infrastructure & Energy (I&E) team. Shane's arrival will enhance its capabilities and expertise in managing complex infrastructure and energy projects and transactions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane joins Walker Morris from DWF, where he led on the real estate energy aspects for the UK energy team, working closely with other international energy specialists within the sector. With over 20 years of experience, Shane has advised on all aspects of real estate and land rights related to energy, waste, telecoms, and infrastructure projects and transactions.

Walker Morris has doubled the size of its I&E team in the last three years and this news follows the recent appointment of Partner Lee Gordon earlier this year. Shane’s role will complement and support the continued growth of the I&E team and support the development of the firm's wider consenting practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeanette Burgess, Managing Partner at Walker Morris, comments: "With Shane joining the firm, we gain a significant asset in his market-leading expertise, which will be crucial for driving continued growth in our I&E team. His arrival enables us to strengthen and develop our existing client offering by leveraging his extensive network and deep sector knowledge.”

Shane Toal

Shane adds: "It's an exciting time to be joining Walker Morris, one of the UK's few independent law firms outside the City with a first-rate Infrastructure & Energy team. One of the key reasons for my move is the unique culture and level of autonomy that Walker Morris offers. I'm excited to work alongside the current I&E team and help deliver on the practice area's ambitious growth plans.”