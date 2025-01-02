Ware & Kay Solicitors urges families to start the New Year with a legal health check

The New Year is often seen as a time for fresh starts and resolutions, but it’s also a good opportunity to ensure your legal affairs are in order. Vicki Duffy from Ware & Kay Solicitors in York is encouraging local families to begin 2025 with a legal health check.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A legal health check can provide peace of mind, ensuring your plans align with your current circumstances and any recent life changes. Vicki Duffy, a member of The Association of Lifetime Lawyers, explains that taking early action can safeguard your future, clarify your wishes, and offer security for you and your loved ones.”

“Life doesn’t stand still, and neither should your legal documents,” says Vicki. “The start of the new year is the perfect time to review key legal documents to ensure they accurately reflect your current wishes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research from The Association of Lifetime Lawyers shows that nearly half of UK adults (49%) over the age of 30 don’t have a will in place, leaving families vulnerable to uncertainty and potential disputes.

Vicki Duffy, Chartered Legal Executive, Ware & Kay

“It’s best practice to review and update your will every five years or when a major change in your life occurs that impacts you or your loved ones, such as a marriage or civil partnership, divorce or dissolution of a civil partnership, a new birth, a death in your family, or if you or one of your beneficiaries has obtained a Gender Recognition Certificate,” Vicki says.

She continues: “Having an up-to-date will not only ensures your wishes are carried out but also provides clear instructions for guardianship arrangements if you have children. It’s alarming how many parents don’t have a will in place or haven’t appointed a legal guardian for their children. It’s important to note that godparents are not legal guardians unless appointed as such in a will. Without a will, the courts may decide who looks after your children, which might not reflect your preferences.

Setting up a Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) is another a crucial step. This ensures that someone you trust can manage your financial and healthcare decisions if you become unable to do so. You can establish a Property and Financial Affairs LPA for handling your finances and a Health and Welfare LPA for decisions regarding your care and living arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, prepare for the unexpected. Create a secure emergency document with essential contacts and key details for accessing important account, such as online banking. Additionally, documenting your funeral wishes can reduce the emotional burden on your loved ones during a difficult time.”

Where possible Vicki Duffy, says it’s a good idea to speak with an experienced legal professional, such as a Lifetime Lawyer, to ensure that all documents are thorough, valid, and reflect your intentions accurately.