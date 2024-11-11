Ware & Kay welcomes Paul Forth as New Business Development Consultant

Leading law firm Ware & Kay is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Forth as a Business Development Consultant covering its offices in York, Wetherby & Malton.

This strategic appointment underscores the firm’s commitment to driving growth and enhancing its client services across Yorkshire and beyond.

Paul brings over 30 years of business development experience, having held senior roles at Yorkshire Bank and NatWest. His deep knowledge includes specialisms in Agriculture, Energy, and Landed Estates, equipping him with invaluable insights into the needs of both large enterprises and smaller businesses.

Since 2023 Paul has been working as an Agricultural and Business Development Consultant and has worked with a number of different businesses and professionals across the Yorkshire region.

Paul Forth, Business Development Consultant (left), David Hyams (Managing Director (right)

Paul will collaborate closely with the senior management team at Ware & Kay, with a focus on securing new business opportunities whilst strengthening relationships with new and existing clients in the local business community. His extensive network and expertise make him a crucial asset as Ware & Kay continues to deliver tailored legal solutions to businesses and individuals.

Commenting on his appointment, Paul said: "Throughout my career in banking, I’ve worked closely with businesses across Yorkshire. This experience has given me the ability to bridge the gap between financial and commercial services, helping clients navigate the complex needs of their businesses. With Ware & Kay’s strong reputation and regional presence, I’m excited to be able to help the firm build on these strengths and I look forward to contributing to the their continued success."

David Hyams, Managing Director at Ware & Kay, expressed his enthusiasm: "Paul’s extensive experience and deep-rooted connections in Yorkshire’s business community make him a highly regarded figure in the region. His expertise and client-focused approach perfectly align with our firm’s vision, and we are confident that his insights will enable us to provide even more customised legal services to clients across Yorkshire and beyond."