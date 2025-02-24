Warning: These six spots are a security nightmare—avoid placing your camera here

In the world of home security, cameras are one of the most effective ways of keeping your home safe and secure. However, putting cameras in the wrong spots will not only make them useless but even get you into trouble...improper placement can significantly reduce their effectiveness.

According to Chris Owens, who plans and installs home security systems for Spy Alarms, knowing where not to install your security cameras is just as crucial as where to install them. Here, Chris shares the six spots NOT to install your home security cameras.

Near poorly lit areas One of the most common mistakes homeowners make when installing security cameras is placing them in areas that are poorly lit. Chris explains, “Cameras placed in areas that are too dark or blocked by obstructions like trees, fences or walls may have limited visibility. To make sure your camera captures clear footage, ensure they’re installed in well-lit, open areas.”

Behind windows It may seem logical to place your security camera inside behind a window for extra protection, but this should be avoided. “Placing cameras directly behind windows can cause glare or distortion in the footage, especially if you have reflective or tinted glass. Instead, install cameras outside of the windows to avoid reflections. “Direct sunlight can also create more glare and will wash out video footage. Also, the sun can cause the camera to overheat, potentially damaging the equipment,” Chris says.

Low and easy-to-reach locations While it might be tempting to install cameras at ground level for ease of access or better visibility, this poses a major security risk. “Cameras placed too low to the ground risk getting vandalised or disabled,” Chris warns. If an intruder sees the camera, they may tamper with or destroy it, so to prevent this, “mount cameras around 8–10 feet off the ground.”

Too close to the front door Another common mistake is placing security cameras too close to the front door. While you might think this gives a clearer view of who is coming and going, it actually limits the camera’s coverage area. Chris explains, “cameras placed too close to the main entrance may not capture enough surrounding footage. Put your camera around 10–15 feet from the door to capture the entry point while also reducing the chance it will get destroyed if someone enters and notices it.”

In a hidden location Hiding your security cameras might seem like a clever way to avoid detection by potential intruders, but it’s actually counterproductive. “Although it may seem like a good idea to hide cameras, doing so will reduce their deterrent value. The camera's presence is enough to make intruders know they’re being watched, so ensure they’re visible and placed in high-traffic areas.”

In obtrusive places “Whilst you want to ensure your cameras cover as many entry points as possible around your home, position them discreetly to minimise intrusiveness and respect the privacy of neighbours and public spaces." If your security cameras record areas beyond your property, you may be at risk of breaching GDPR rules. Individuals whose data is captured have the right to request access to any of the images and footage. In some cases, your neighbours could even lawfully request that you remove the cameras due to being in breach of their property.