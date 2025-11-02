Water order lifted for Harrogate homes after warning not to drink from the tap

A water order has been lifted in parts of the Harrogate district after householders were warned not to drink from their tap.

Yorkshire Water had issued what is known as 'Do Not Drink' and 'Boil Order' notices earlier this week, meaning water coming straight from the tap wasn't safe to drink.

The company has now confirmed the order has been safely lifted, adding that it will be hand-delivering letters to affected residents today.

The order applied to houses in the HG3 2 areas only.

Residents in parts of the Harrogate district were advised not to drink their tap water due to low levels of bacteria that were detected. The order has now lifted

A Yorkshire Water statement said: “We can confirm that we are now able to lift the boil water and do not drink instructions at affected properties in the HG3 2 area as the water is now back to our usual high standards.

"Customers can now use their tap water as normal. We’d like to apologise to everybody impacted and thank them for their understanding and patience throughout.”

