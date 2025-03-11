‘We have a deal!’ York student competes in global Perfect Pitch final

A OneSchool Global (OSG) student from the York campus has impressed a global audience with their business skills after making it to the final of Perfect Pitch – an educational challenge aimed at inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Senior student Myles is one of 35 OSG students selected to compete in the showdown, modelled after the reality television show Dragons’ Den.

Seven teams made up of five students from OSG campuses across the world were selected as finalists from a pool of 20 teams. Each team had worked together to develop an innovative business idea and produce a professional pitch.

The Perfect Pitch final, held online across the globe on Friday 7 March, challenged the finalists to put their ideas and the investment they were seeking to a judging panel of business experts, before participating in a Q&A session.

Myles was part of Team Munch, which aimed to make healthy lunchbox meals for kids easier than ever with a subscription service that eliminates meal prep stress while supporting sustainability. Myles, who acted as the Finance Manager in the team, collaborated with four other students from Australia and the UK, to fully develop the idea – from the initial concept to the marketing and sales strategy.

The judges were impressed by Myles’ team’s idea for convenient and healthy lunchbox subscription plans, and appreciated the team’s focus on sustainability.

The winning team was Team MAX, with their idea for a “smart cement mixer” designed to make the lives and jobs of tradespeople and builders easier. Team Pantry Pal (an app to track household inventory) and Team Sync Space (a meeting management and analytics platform) were named the runners up.

Speaking about the competition, Myles said:

“It was fantastic to get this opportunity to collaborate with my global peers. For me, the best part was getting to know people from all around the world, building my connections and broadening my outlook, while also improving my teamworking skills.

“While we didn’t win, it was a great achievement in itself to make it to the final, and I have learnt a lot about businesses during the competition. I am really happy with what we have achieved and of collaborating with my peers from across the world.”

The live final was MCed by Charlie Huynh, Regional Director of Teaching & Learning for Primary at OSG North America, who developed and introduced the Perfect Pitch concept five years ago.

“It has been incredible to see Perfect Pitch go global,” said Charlie.“OSG students are truly talented, and it was inspiring to see them display their creativity and innovation for an international audience. I know all our participants and finalists have bright futures in business ahead of them.”

Students who took part in Perfect Pitch are from across Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, Barbados, Canada, France, Germany, Sweden, USA and the United Kingdom.