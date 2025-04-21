Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tapestry will represent stories of people’s connections to Bradford and hang in the cathedral. The installation also involves a soundscape telling the stories of mill workers.

Weaving Stories, running from May to September, is the second season of three being run by the cathedral this year to mark Bradford’s designation as UK City of Culture.

The first season, Creativity Under Pressure, ran from January to April and the final season, Global Connections, will run from September to December.

Knit The Stripes – almost 3.5m stitches have been knitted by volunteers into a display that charts changing temperature from the 1850s to present. Credit: Philip Lickley

The summer programme will explore the heritage of Bradford through the historic threads of the wool trade that go back to the city’s foundations 1,400 years ago.

It includes demonstrations, tours around Bradford’s many links with the wool trade and art exhibitions on the theme of the city’s woollen history.

As well as the tapestry, attractions include a glass installation that tells stories of people in Bradford, as well as stitched images from the city and district.

Other highlights include a series of tours to discover more about the textiles and stained glass in Bradford Cathedral, free family activities during the school holidays and a wide range of concerts and music events covering many different styles.

The Very Rev Andy Bowerman, Dean of Bradford, said: “This summer’s Weaving Stories programme offers a wealth of opportunities to explore, reflect, and participate in something truly special.

“From the powerful visual storytelling of The Knitting Pilgrim, a unique blend of theatre, craft, and spirituality, to Woven Lives, a luminous artwork celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of our city, this season is packed with inspiring moments.

"Music lovers can experience the haunting beauty of Echoes of Eternity, an evening of choral and orchestral music, while those with a passion for craft can take part in Crafting the Cathedral: a hands-on exploration of textiles and tradition.

“Alongside these highlights, our Wednesday@One Organ Recitals, guided heritage tours, and thought-provoking talks provide even more ways to engage with Bradford Cathedral as a place of beauty, history, and hospitality.

"We look forward to welcoming you, whether to add your own thread to the story or simply to enjoy the richness of what this season has to offer.”

Among the choral and orchestral concerts there will also be The Magic of Whitney, performed by Britain’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer Winner Taryn Charles on May 31.

Other events include a production of Shakespeare’s The Tempest performed in the Cathedral grounds from July 18 to 20 and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi in conversation as part of Re:Imagine Faith Conversations’on July 5.