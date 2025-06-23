Well-known York businessman swaps house viewings for stages across Europe and the U.S

A well-known York businessman, estate agent, and former teacher, is now making waves in an entirely different arena. As co-founder of the rising jazz-house duo Bolden, Reuben Barrett is trading house viewings for house music, with the group announcing their most ambitious tour yet.

Spanning six European capitals and seven dates in the U.S, the new dates come after sell-out shows at Omeara in London and Young Thugs in York.

Reuben’s career has taken many turns - from finance and running Coalters estate agency for 15 years, to teaching at Huntington Secondary School and now performing as a musician, with this latest chapter set to take him global.

Reuben said, “I played music at school, but then work and other parts of life took over, and I found myself without the time to make music. I started to play again seven years ago after leaving teaching. My background means that I understand the business side of music, but I much prefer the creative process. That is where my passion is.”

(L-R) Catherine Rannus and Reuben Barrett

Joining Reuben in Bolden is classically trained multi-instrumentalist Catherine Rannus. The pair connected via Instagram in August 2024, and what started as a one-off collaboration quickly evolved into a fully-fledged partnership.

In a short time, the duo has gained significant momentum, releasing monthly singles, performing to sold-out audiences, and working on their debut album, which is set for release in August.

At Bolden live shows, Reuben and Catherine switch between saxophone, flute, drums, bass, guitar, keys and vocals. The pair spontaneously improvise, which gives each performance a unique feel.

Talking about performing, Reuben said, “There is a real desire to see people making music live and, in the moment, rather than watch a DJ playing it. With the levels of improvisation we have, the audience never gets the same show twice. Improvisation is at the very core of jazz, and it is important to us that we have that element in our performances.”

The name Bolden is a tribute to Charles “Buddy” Bolden, the early jazz cornetist whose improvisational spirit laid the foundation for an entire genre. “It felt right to name the project after someone who helped birth jazz.” Reuben shared. “We’re not trying to recreate what jazz was, we’re continuing its story.”

That story now includes an ever-growing catalogue of tracks that embody the freedom of live performance, the expression of jazz and the rhythmic pulse of house music.

The duo’s upcoming album, ‘Would appear to be jazz.’ takes its name from a line in Catherine’s university dissertation on gender inequality in the music industry. The project challenges rigid definitions of jazz while highlighting the genre’s barriers.

Catch Bolden live at the following dates:

Europe

21st September – Berlin – Frannz Club

23rd September – Stockholm – Nalen Klubb

24th September – Helsinki – Kuudes Linja

8th October – Amsterdam – Tolhuistuin

9th October – Paris – Trabendo

23rd October – London - Village Underground

North America

13th November – Brooklyn – Baby’s All Right

14th November – Toronto – The Drake Underground

15th November -Montreal – Theatre Fairmount

18th November – Chicago – Schubas Tavern

20th November – San Francisco – Popscene at Brick & Mortar Music Hall

21st November – Los Angeles – The Moroccan Lounge (SOLD OUT)