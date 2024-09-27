Wellbeing boost for community at Dean Clough

A new wellness club that promises a rejuvenating experience to enhance wellbeing and performance has launched at Dean Clough in Halifax. It is the latest addition to an already comprehensive array of health, fitness and beauty facilities available at the award winning 22-acre mixed use destination.

Revive Wellness Club Halifax offers a luxurious contrast therapy experience that combines the use of ice baths and saunas to provide a unique set of benefits by using the effect of heat and cold on the body.

As one of the largest contrast therapy clubs in the North, Revive Wellness Club Halifax features four ice baths with a 12 person Finnish sauna alongside a large relaxation lounge and coffee bar. Monthly membership is available, and the experience is open for group bookings where work colleagues and friends can book the facility privately.

Contrast therapy, also known as hot and cold therapy, traces back to ancient healing practices but has seen a recent resurgence in popularity as a holistic approach to enhancing overall well-being. One of the most effective methods of contrast therapy involves alternating between saunas and cold plunges which can have a profound impact on our physical and mental health. From improved cardiovascular health and enhanced athletic performance to stress reduction and immune system support, contrast therapy offers a wide range of advantages.

Terry Holt, franchise owner at Revive Wellness Club Halifax, said, “We are delighted to launch Revive Wellness Club at Dean Clough as our first in the North. The venue is the perfect environment for a relaxing experience with stunning buildings and tranquil surroundings. We are well placed to provide stress relieving therapy for more than 3,000 people working at Dean Clough as well as for people who visit for its incredible leisure appeal. We offer memberships for those wanting to join classes and are open for private bookings.”

Revive joins a plethora of health and beauty options available to workers and visitors to Dean Clough. These include LuxeMe aesthetics clinic, Storeys by Dawn Walsh hair salon, Hebask Yorkshire holistic therapy, and Women’s Health Physiotherapy among many other small practices offering therapy, beauty and fitness.

The leisure offering at Dean Clough is already well established with an arts and cultural scene that includes a theatre, six free to visit galleries with a permanent art collection on display, as well as a dedicated arts mill with studios. An onsite hotel and hospitality venue are surrounded by plentiful retail attractions including a wedding dress outlet, home interiors store, jeweller, florist and gift shops.

Jeremy Hall, Chairman and Managing Director at Dean Clough Ltd, said, “We are delighted to welcome Revive Wellness Club to the Dean Clough family. It perfectly complements the broad range of therapeutic experiences we already have on site, not just for our vast working community but also for destination visitors.

“Contrast Therapy has proven to work wonders for overall wellbeing which we wholeheartedly support here at Dean Clough, although I have yet to take the plunge!”

Dean Clough is already home to around 150 businesses employing over 3,000 people. The placemaking award winner offers Grade A office accommodation up to 50,000 sq ft alongside unique spaces for retail, leisure, and cultural amenity. Flexible workspaces are also available in renovated spaces with unique character whilst the public realms features engaging installations with considerable parking.