West Yorkshire developer works with local scout group to transform open space

Local housebuilder David Wilson Homes has recently worked with a local scout & explorer group in Burley in Wharfedale, near its Centurion Meadows and Imperial Court developments, to transform some disused open space.

Burley Scouts & Explorers teamed up with David Wilson Homes to transform the open space at St Mary’s Church to create an allotment where the scouts & explorers will be able to grow fruits and vegetables. The produce grown will either be donated to foodbanks in the local area or made into chutneys and jams to be sold with proceeds going to charity.

The area had become overgrown with weeds and rubbish which the scouts & explorers cleared out to create paths and added planting beds. The scout group reached out to the housebuilder for support following the developer’s volunteering to at the local pétanque pitch within Grange Park.

David Wilson Homes donated the essential materials needed to make the project a reality. They were also able to apply their core objective for sustainability by relocating the soil that had been dug out for the Pétanque pitch to the Scouts to be used within their project.

Adam Thompson, Scout Leader at Burley Scouts said: “We knew we had a great idea but to achieve our aim we needed help. We reached out to David Wilson Homes and their response was brilliant. Their enthusiastic and continued support has enabled us to transform the derelict site to a beautiful area that is ready to grow plants”.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We think the initiative shown by the Burley Scouts is brilliant and we were more than happy to lend a hand when they asked.

“At David Wilson Homes, it is important that we continually support charities and community groups in the areas we build.”

Imperial Court is home to a selection of four and five bedroom properties off Ilkley Road, in a rural setting.

Centurion Meadows has a variety of three and four bedroom homes that are ideal for a variety of prospective buyers.

The developments are conveniently placed with a number of amenities nearby including Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ schools, restaurants, cafes and supermarkets.