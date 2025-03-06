West Yorkshire homebuilder talks the talk so residents can walk the walk

To get residents up and moving this spring, West Yorkshire housebuilder David Wilson Homes is encouraging residents at its Burley in Wharfedale developments, Centurion Meadows and Imperial Court, to take advantage of the many scenic walks nearby.

With lighter evenings and warmer weather on the horizon, there is no better time to dust off those hiking boots and experience the walks on offer in and around the local area.

Just one mile away from the developments is the Ben Rhydding Nature Reserve which follows the River Wharfe. This is the perfect place to observe a wide array of nature including birds, butterflies and even otters to those luck enough to spot them.

Ilkley Moor is another favourite spot for ramblers and dog walkers. Residents can enjoy walks for all ability levels alongside some of West Yorkshire’s most unique historical landmarks, including the Ilkley Moor Cow and Calf Rocks, the Stanza Stones and The Twelve Apostles Stone Circle.

On top of this, the picturesque village of Burley in Wharfdale is the perfect setting for a springtime wander and has an active walking community. One popular route leads ramblers north of the village to the stepping stones and weir, where residents can cross over the River Wharfe.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “These walks are a great way for residents at Centurion Meadows and Imperial Court to get moving this spring.

“Burley in Wharfedale is a fantastic place to walk with lots of parks and green open space on the doorstep. Despite what ability level one may be, there are many walks in and around the developments for everyone to enjoy.”

David Wilson Homes’ Centurion Meadows currently has a selection of three and four bedroom homes starting from £464,995, and Imperial Court has a selection of five bedroom homes from £989,995. Both developments benefit from a number of amenities nearby including thought after schools, restaurants and supermarkets.