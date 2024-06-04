West Yorkshire housebuilder helps build community Pétanque pitch

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West recently spent the day with local residents, and with the help of their supplier Atlas Green, were able to create a new Pétanque pitch for the community.

Members of the sales, technical and commercial teams volunteered their day to help create new Pétanque pitch for the community near its Centurion Meadows developments in Burley in Wharfedale.

The five star homebuilder received some help from one of its suppliers, Atlas Green, who provided a mini digger to help with the digging of the pitch.

Barbara Greaves, a resident from Burley in Wharfedale, said, “I am delighted to see my idea of having a local Pétanque terrain created in Grange Park come to fruition.

“I look forward to all residents being able to borrow boule sets from the library and a local café/pub to play at any time and especially when the sun shines.”

Tom Sumner MBE, said: “Burley in Wharfedale has, over the years, been fortunate to reap the benefits of many community led projects both large and small. From the Pudding Tree Garden to the three village greens, bus stop benches to flower beds and of course the now famous Christmas Lights display.

Many of these projects have benefitted from the kind generosity of the local community, both individuals and businesses, who have provided funding, materials and labour ensuring the projects’ successes.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes have been instrumental in our latest project by providing start up materials, plant hire and volunteer labour. This has enabled us to make a great start to the new Burley in Wharfedale Pétanque pitch.

With further plans for paving and seating around the area this will be another valuable asset for the benefit of the whole community.”

Laurence Carlyle, Operations Manager at Atlas Green, said: “Atlas Green collaborated with BDWYW on the ‘Donate a Day‘ to provide a playing surface for the Burley-in-Wharfedale Bowls Club.

The playing area was for everyone to play the game ‘Pétanque’. Atlas Green donated an excavator, road roller, 30 tonnes of hardcore, and two staff for the day. All teams excavated the area, laid weed suppressant membrane, rolled and graded the hardcore to make a suitable playing surface.”

Pétanque, pronounced 'Pay-tonk', also known as French Boule or boules, is a sport that is enjoyed by a range of ages and abilities, and involves throwing a boule closer to the jack than your opponent.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We are extremely happy with the Pétanque pitch and how the Sales, Technical and Commercial teams pitched in to help out on this project.

“We would like to extend our thanks to Atlas Green who supplied a mini digger for the day and helped out the team throughout the process of creating a brilliant Petanque pitch for everyone to enjoy.

“As a leading housebuilder, it is important to us to support the community close to where we build, and we hope Grange Park Pétanque Club will enjoy playing on the new pitch.”