West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin Visits Suma Wholefoods During Co-operatives Fortnight

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin visited Suma Wholefoods in Elland as part of Co-operatives Fortnight, a national celebration of co-operative businesses. The visit aimed to gain insights into Suma's pioneering co-operative business model, its unique challenges and opportunities, and its plans for the future.

Suma Wholefoods, established in 1977, operates as a worker co-operative, where each of its 200+ members has an equal say in how their business is run and everyone gets paid the same wage. This democratic model has positioned Suma as one of the largest independent wholefood wholesalers in the UK and the largest equal pay co-operative in Europe, offering a wide range of organic, fair trade, and ethically sourced products.

During her visit, Mayor Brabin met with members of the Suma team, engaging in discussions about the co-operative’s innovative structure. She explored how Suma's egalitarian approach and equal pay model fosters a sense of shared ownership and accountability among its workers, contributing to its success and resilience. The Mayor was particularly interested in understanding how the co-operative model can be replicated and scaled across other sectors to create sustainable and inclusive economic growth in West Yorkshire.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin said: “For over forty years, Suma Wholefoods has proved that what’s good for workers and the community, is also good for business. I really enjoyed the opportunity to see how Suma are going from strength to strength, and discuss alternative ways of doing business.

Mayor Brabin with (L-R) Suma members Sheree Hatton, Christopher Roseby-Bunce and Oliver Berryman

“This #CooperativeFortnight, I renew my pledge to support all of our alternative businesses through our West Yorkshire "Business for Good" scheme, and I look forward to working with the next government to double the size of the co-operative sector and build a fairer, brighter region.”

"Suma really showcases the power of the co-operative business model in driving economic success while prioritising ethical working and community engagement," said Sheree Hatton, Commerce Manager at Suma. "This approach not only supports fair trade and sustainability, but also empowers its workers and suppliers. Suma actively supports other businesses looking to adopt similar models."

The visit also highlighted the challenges faced by co-operatives, such as access to financing, market competition, and navigating regulatory frameworks while staying true to their co-operative principles. Despite these hurdles, Suma continues to thrive, with plans to expand its own product ranges and enhance it's already robust and ambitious environmental initiatives, including a commitment to reducing carbon emissions and achieving zero waste status.

