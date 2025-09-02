West Yorkshire social care residents host summer party

A West Yorkshire social care service recently united residents with learning disabilities from across the region for a day of summer fun.

Based in Liversedge, Norcott House is a specialist residential service for adults with learning disabilities and associated complex needs, part of Cygnet’s Social Care division.

They joined together with staff and individuals supported at Norcott Lodge, Oxley Woodhouse, Supported Living Leeds, Langdale House and Supported Living Huddersfield, Cygnet’s other social care services in West Yorkshire, to enjoy the summer party.

The fun-filled Hawaiian-themed party saw residents donned in colourful clothing, traditional grass skirts and flower garlands take part in a series of garden games like limbo and throwing hoops on a cactus.

The Cygnet Social Care services then put on their dancing shoes and enjoyed a conga line to some traditional Hawaiian music before ending the day on a sweet note with a visit from the local ice-cream van.

Leanne Jones, Deputy Manager at Norcott House, highlighted the success of the summer party.

She said: “It was an amazing day, full of laughter and smiles and enjoyed by everyone. We had some great feedback from the other Cygnet Social Care services, who complimented our ability to keep everyone engaged in the games.

“All residents had massive smiles on their faces the whole day and on the way back to their services. One resident really praised the fact they were able to meet so many new people.

“Days like this are really important for our residents as it gives them a chance to socialise and meet new people. The games also provided an opportunity to work on their team-building skills and take part in meaningful activity.