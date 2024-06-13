West Yorkshire student qualifies as audiologist after seven years of commitment

27-year-old Otley/Ilkey student, Daya Aujla-Birk qualifies as an audiologist after joining Specsavers Otley and Ilkley at the age of 20.

A local student has her sights set on a bright future after qualifying as an audiologist.

Daya Aujla-Birk, 27-year-old, has been a popular figure in the Specsavers Ilkley and Otley stores for more than seven years, joining at the age of 20 and with the teams' support, has progressed through the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store’s team is committed to the development of their employees and has supported Daya throughout her degree. Daya is now registered with the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) so her clients can be assured they are being seen by a qualified and registered professional.

Your World

As part of her development at Specsavers Ilkley and Otley, in 2021 Daya went on to complete her wax removal and foreign body qualification with Aston University.

In November 2019, Daya gained a BTEC Level 4 Diploma as a Hearing Care Assistant, before going on the Hearing Aid Dispenser apprenticeship in October 2022 at De Montfort University in Leicester. Over the past 18 months, she has completed her apprenticeship and has become a registered Audiologist.

Daya adds: ‘I’m delighted to have qualified as an audiologist. I have been with Specsavers Otley and Ilkley for over seven years and I'm happy that I can now help our clients, both current and future, on their journey to better hearing. I am thankful to Leanne and the team for supporting me through my audiology degree and I am excited for the future.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leanne Henry, audiologist and director, says: 'It has been an absolute pleasure to be Daya's mentor and supervisor throughout her degree, working closely with her on her practical skills as well as teaching her the more complicated aspects of hearing testing, pathologies, and hearing device programming. At Specsavers, we are committed to our teams' progression and always strive to support them to reach their full potential in their careers.’

Daya is now able to perform comprehensive audiological examinations and hearing tests, as well as being able to prescribe hearing devices and assistive listening devices to customers.

The qualification has equipped Daya with the knowledge and expertise to guide clients through their journey to better hearing, offering support and mentorship during their rehabilitation.