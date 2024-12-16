West Yorkshire teen songsmith’s specially penned Christmas song to help a couple of charities

Huddersfield teenage songsmith Mason Whittle has released a charity Christmas song he’s written himself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simply called Christmas Time, the talented 18-year-old has released it on iTunes and Amazon Music for 99p to raise money for the British Heart Foundation and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Proceeds from the song - a soft and gentle number with an easy-going melodic kick – will be split evenly between the two charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mason chose the British Heart Foundation because it teaches vital life-saving skills such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Mason’s dad, Mark, suffers from heart disease and had a heart attack 10 years ago when he was just 42.

Mason Whittle's Christmas single is released

Mason also selected the Teenage Cancer Trust because he believes its awareness and support is so vital for young cancer sufferers.

Christmas Time features Luke Burgess on drums, Ted Crosby on the trumpet and two Leeds City College choir singers, Annie-Cunningham-Booth and Emma Rose.

It was recorded and mixed by Piper Dawes at Vibrations Studio in Lockwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The music video was shot by Luca Rudlin who has worked with very well-known acts such as Boy George, The Reytons and The Lottery Winners.

Singer songwriter Mason Whittle.

Mason didn’t start playing the guitar until he was 13 when he taught himself, began singing and then started song writing.

He quickly became a familiar sight busking in the Colne Valley, was given his first performing break at the Northern Sole café in Slaithwaite and has never looked back. He’s released several of his self-penned songs on Spotify.

The first song he learned was Love Of My Life by Queen and Mason can now perform dozens of cover versions ranging from the Beatles through to George Ezra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Colne Valley High School student Mason, of Linthwaite, has recently completed a two-year BTEC Diploma in Music Performance at Leeds City College which ranged from playing in a band to learning production and mixing skills in the recording studio.

He is now busy playing gigs, practicing and planning musical projects.

To hear Mason’s Christmas song go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FTBnHwC6_Gw

To buy it to help the charities go to:

iTunes Pre-Order Link https://song.link/6gc8wkcbjqxwr