Westdale installing Solar PV on West Yorkshire new build properties

Westdale North Limited is delighted to be working with Termrim Construction Ltd to install Solar PV on 60 homes in a new build development at Moor Lane, Menston, West Yorkshire.

The overall new build project, which has funding from Homes England and is secured through the Efficiency North framework, will provide a range of much-needed, high quality yet affordable two, three and four-bedroom homes for rent and shared ownership.

The development, for client Yorkshire Housing, is progressing well, and Westdale North has been contracted to deliver Solar PV on 60 properties to meet new building regulations.

The design, supply and installation of all Solar PV panel arrays, mounting systems, inverters, generation meters and associated cabling and isolation switch fuses, including associated builders’ works, are in full compliance with Building Regulations, British Standards, LABC Requirements, NICEIC Guidance/IEE Regulations and MCS Accreditation.

Solar PV is a key component of the UK's Greener Energy approach.

Says Westdale North director Joe Rogers: "Embracing innovation and sustainability, we're proud to mark a new chapter in our diversification journey.

“Winning our first contract to install solar PV for 60 new homes with Termrim Construction is a significant step forward, aligning with both the future of energy and the evolving building regulations. Together, we're helping shape a greener, more energy efficient future - one home at a time."

Westdale’s goal is to provide energy-saving services that not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of your property, but also deliver long-term cost savings.

