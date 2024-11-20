Weston charity awards 2025 open for applications

The annual Weston Charity Awards is now open and accepting applications from charities based in the North of England.

Transformational support packages worth over £22,000 each are available for up to 22 ambitious front-line charities specialising in community, environment, welfare, or youth support.

Registered charities based in the North of England, Wales, and the Midlands are eligible to apply if they have delivered a service for over two years, have at least one paid full-time member of staff in a leadership position, and have an income of less than £5 million per year.

The Awards are a collaboration between the Garfield Weston Foundation and charity partner Pilotlight. Award winners receive a package of support which includes unrestricted grants of £6,500 to help develop a sustainability plan and accelerate growth, plus free access to the Pilotlight 360 programme – an eight-month package of charity leadership coaching worth an estimated £16,000.

Meanwood Valley Urban Farm were one of this year's successful applicants for a Weston Charity Award.

Leadership mentoring is delivered by four senior experts across private and public sector organisations. These “Pilotlighters” offer bespoke coaching on varied topics, including income diversification, developing new business models, long-term strategies, finding operational efficiencies, and volunteer recruitment that give charities enhanced skills to succeed.

Flora Craig, Interim Director at the Garfield Weston Foundation, said:

“We know that charities are under pressure to deliver their great work – they face increased costs, a high demand for their services and a competitive environment. The Weston Charity Awards programme is a great opportunity for charities to take stock, work with experienced experts, and develop plans for a resilient future”.

This year’s Weston Charity Award winners included Pallion Action Group (PAG) in Sunderland, which addresses a lack of services and projects for local residents, and Youth Leads UK in Salford, which empowers young people to fulfil their potential and take an active role in society.

Meanwood Valley Urban Farm in Leeds also received an Award. The charity enables people of all ages and backgrounds to experience and learn from nature in a unique urban space. The Farm works with education institutions and forest schools on outdoor curricula, supports adults with learning disabilities, and is a visitor attraction open to the public.

Adam Ogilvie, Meanwood Valley Urban Farm CEO, said of their Weston Charity Awards support package, “We now have the key ingredients, alongside the confidence, to produce a brand-new strategy for the organisation thanks to the work we have done with the Pilotlighters. It has been so powerful to take time out every month to lift our sights and imagine what our future as a charity could look like.”

Another Weston Charity Award recipient in South Yorkshire, Buzz, offers comprehensive support to families facing conflict and separation. Buzz delivers positive solutions to cooperative parenting to avoid the law courts. Kath Mardles, Chief Executive, said of their Weston Charity Awards experience:

“Pilotlight 360 and the Weston Charity Awards were gold dust for our organisation. It was challenging, energising and transformative. We have a renewed sense of purpose and a clear vision for the future. As a leader of a small charity, I valued the collaborative and supportive approach, the coaching, insights, and expertise.”

Since launching in 2014, 150 charities have received Weston Charity Awards. The most recent impact report revealed that six months after participating in Pilotlight 360, an incredible 100% of charity leaders said it positively impacted the effectiveness of their senior management team. Two years after completing, charities increased their income on average by 43%.

Pilotlight CEO, Ed Mayo, added:

“Research shows that the largest barriers small charities face is income generation and management skills gaps. There is a significant shortage of people with the right capabilities to adapt to a challenging and changing fundraising landscape.

“Thanks to our partnership with the Garfield Weston Foundation, these Awards provide financial support while also helping small charities to overcome common stumbling blocks, from digital transformation and improved data analysis to operational sustainability and partner collaboration.”

Established in 1958, the Garfield Weston Foundation is a family-founded grant-maker that last year awarded over £100 million to nearly 2,000 charities across the UK. Since it was established, it has donated over £1.5 billion, of which over half has been given away in the past ten years alone.

The Weston Charity Awards application deadline is 5pm on Wednesday 8 January 2025. To find out more and apply, visit the Pilotlight UK website. Alternatively, register to attend a free Zoom information session (11am – 12 noon) about how to apply and top tips for your entry:

Monday 2 December - Weston Charity Awards: Meet the Funder (for charities based in Leeds).

Monday 16 December - Weston Charity Awards: Maximising Your Application