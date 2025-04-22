Wetherby charity trustee’s quad race challenge for older people

A Wetherby charity trustee is taking on a quad race challenge to raise vital funds for older people across the district.

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) trustee Hugh Douglas-Roberts will race a combined 86km across four events between now and December.

Hugh says he’s been inspired to raise funds having seen first hand the difference to charity makes to the lives of isolated, older people- particularly those living with dementia and their carers.

Hugh said: “Whilst 'Jamie Laing Ultra Marathon' this is not... I couldn't manage even 3km in January without feeling physically sick, so this will be a huge challenge!

“I joined as a trustee for WiSE in 2024, and have seen first-hand the amazing, and vital work the charity does do in their community.

“Before becoming a trustee, I attended a 'Memory Cafe', which provides a space for those living with dementia, and their carers (often family members) to meet and make new friends, dance, listen music and chat.

“I know personally how painful dementia can be, after helping my grandad care for my grandmother through it for 10 years, and seeing my other grandmother suffer from the effects. Seeing the effect on my grandmothers, as well as the isolating effect that caring for her had on my grandad, made me realise how incredibly important a place like Memory Cafe can be.

“Like a lot of charities, there is a cut in funding as costs increase, and there is less money to share round from local authority funding. I hope to raise as much money as possible, and as an incentive, I’m offering to add in a further half marathon for every donation above £250!”

Hugh runs the Harewood House Trail Run in June, Harmony Energy Run the same month, Athola Bruges Half Marathon in October and Running Grand Prix Marathon at Goodwood in December.