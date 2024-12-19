Wetherby charity’s warmer packs help more than 250 this winter

A Wetherby charity has coordinated efforts with local community outreach agencies to provide 250 winter warmer packs to older and vulnerable people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly’s (WiSE) support comes at a time when heating bills remain astronomically high and winter fuel payments for have been cut, leaving many older people at risk of fuel poverty.

WiSE and Leeds Community Foundation have funded the packs- containing a fleece blanket, hot water bottle, hot cup, soup cup, hand warmers, thermal hat, gloves, socks and information from agencies about staying well in winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WiSE Chief Operating Officer Mark Dobson, said: “Although WiSE is predominantly in place to support isolated, older people, we will always assist other vulnerable age groups where funding allows.

Winter warmer packs are helping to keep older people warm.

“Our extended work as a Local Community Anchor Network supports vulnerable groups of all ages. This simply can’t happen without support from local partnerships.

“So a big thank you to all the agencies who have helped to distribute these packs to help keep people warm and comfortable this winter.”

Local agencies working in partnership with WiSE to distribute the packs include Retirement Life Wardens, Bramham Village Hall, Boston Spa Homeless Project, Ingeus Justice Services, Grayson Homecare Boston Spa, St James’ Church Wetherby, St Joseph’s Catholic Church Wetherby, Wetherby and District Foodbank, Wetherby Methodist Church and Wetherby Lions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad