Wetherby charity’s warmer packs help more than 250 this winter
Wetherby in Support of the Elderly’s (WiSE) support comes at a time when heating bills remain astronomically high and winter fuel payments for have been cut, leaving many older people at risk of fuel poverty.
WiSE and Leeds Community Foundation have funded the packs- containing a fleece blanket, hot water bottle, hot cup, soup cup, hand warmers, thermal hat, gloves, socks and information from agencies about staying well in winter.
WiSE Chief Operating Officer Mark Dobson, said: “Although WiSE is predominantly in place to support isolated, older people, we will always assist other vulnerable age groups where funding allows.
“Our extended work as a Local Community Anchor Network supports vulnerable groups of all ages. This simply can’t happen without support from local partnerships.
“So a big thank you to all the agencies who have helped to distribute these packs to help keep people warm and comfortable this winter.”
Local agencies working in partnership with WiSE to distribute the packs include Retirement Life Wardens, Bramham Village Hall, Boston Spa Homeless Project, Ingeus Justice Services, Grayson Homecare Boston Spa, St James’ Church Wetherby, St Joseph’s Catholic Church Wetherby, Wetherby and District Foodbank, Wetherby Methodist Church and Wetherby Lions.
Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) is a registered charity organisation part funded by Leeds City Council (LCC). Its aim is to improve quality of life for the over 60s by providing community based activities, information, help and support.For more information, or to donate, visit www.w-ise.org.uk