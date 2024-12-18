Wetherby Christmas Window Dressing Awards celebrate magical festive spirit

Wetherby’s high street came alive recently with Christmas magic as the Welcome to Wetherby, Christmas Window Dressing awards celebrated the town’s creative and festive displays.

Mayor Dawn Payne described the event as a showcase of the town’s "magical, beautiful festive spirit," reflecting the heartwarming contributions made by all the entrants.

Sponsored by the Wetherby Business Association, the success of the event has highlighted the strength of community spirit in Wetherby, with local businesses, charities, and residents coming together to create a festive atmosphere that’s sure to be remembered for years to come.

The Judges’ Choice Award was won by Nicolla Florist, whose enchanting and artistic display captivated the panel. Sharing the Runners-Up honours were Cancer Research UK and Kemps on the Corner, both of whom delighted with their festive creativity.

Facebook Favourite Vote winner

The Public Vote Award also crowned Nicolla Florist as the winner, with Kool Kids earning a well-deserved runner-up position for their colourful and imaginative display.

On social media, the Facebook Favourite Award went to Kemps on the Corner, with Nicolla Florist once again taking the runner-up spot, highlighting the widespread appreciation for their work.

The evening also saw the announcement of the Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District Charity Shop Christmas Window Awards. Cancer Research UK claimed the First-Place honour for their charitable and festive display, while Martin House was Highly Commended for their colourful window that captured the essence of the season.

Mayor Dawn Payne expressed her pride in the community effort, stating: "The windows of Wetherby look stunning, bringing joy and excitement to residents and visitors alike. It’s inspiring to see everyone come together to make our town so festive and magical this Christmas season."

Judges Choice Joint runner up

This cherished annual event showcased the creativity and spirit of Wetherby, creating a festive atmosphere that will be remembered by all who experience it.