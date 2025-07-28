Wetherby Town Council appoints Dianne Rickaby as new Town Clerk
With an extensive background in public sector leadership, Dianne joins Wetherby Town Council at a time of continued growth and civic engagement in the town. Her experience in strategic planning, governance, and community collaboration makes her a valuable asset to the Council and the wider Wetherby community.
Mayor of Wetherby, Connor Mulhall said: “We are delighted to welcome Dianne Rickaby to Wetherby. Her professionalism, experience, extensive knowledge, and enthusiasm stood out throughout the selection process, and we are confident she will play a key role in supporting the Council’s work for the benefit of local residents.”
As Town Clerk, Dianne will act as the Council’s chief officer, ensuring smooth day-to-day operations, effective communication, and support for elected Councillors in fulfilling their responsibilities.
Commenting on her new role, Dianne Rickaby said: “I’m honoured to be joining Wetherby Town Council and look forward to working closely with Councillors, staff, and residents. Wetherby is a vibrant and historic town, and I’m excited to contribute to its continued success and wellbeing.”
Wetherby Town Council extends a warm welcome to Dianne and looks forward to a productive and positive chapter ahead.