Wetherby Town Council welcomes its youngest ever Mayor

At the annual Town Council Meeting held last night, Wetherby made history as Cllr. Connor Mulhall, 26, was officially voted in as the youngest Mayor the town has ever had. The milestone marks a moment of pride for the community as a new generation steps forward to serve and represent the historic market town.

Cllr. Mulhall, who has already played an active role in council affairs as both Deputy Mayor and serves on the Communications, Budgets and Governance, Planning, Property and Town Hall Committees, takes over the chains of office from Cllr. Dawn Payne, who was warmly thanked for her dedication and leadership during her term.

Her commitment to the town, including representing Wetherby at numerous events and championing community projects, was recognised by her fellow Councillors and members of the public in attendance.

Joining the new Mayor is Cllr. Stuart Newcombe, who was unanimously welcomed as the new Deputy Mayor of Wetherby.

Mayor Mulhall signing his Declaration of Acceptance of Office.

Speaking after his appointment, Mayor Mulhall said:

“It is an honour and a privilege to serve as the Mayor of Wetherby for the 2025/6 civic year. I am proud to call Wetherby my home, and I look forward to meeting with community groups and residents over the next year.”

The appointment of a younger Mayor reflects Wetherby Town Council’s ongoing commitment to inclusivity and forward-thinking leadership. With enthusiasm and a clear passion for civic duty, Mayor Mulhall is expected to bring fresh energy to the role.