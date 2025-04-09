Wetherby’s annual civic service celebrates Mayor’s end of term

The annual Civic Service in Wetherby took place on Sunday April 6 at the Methodist Church on Bank Street, marking the end of term for the Mayor of Wetherby, Councillor Dawn Payne.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised in partnership between Revd. Ann Fox of the Methodist Church and Wetherby Town Council, the event brought together members of the community, civic leaders, and local organisations to reflect on the past year and honour those who serve the town.

The church was filled with townsfolk and special guests, including the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Cllr. Marshall Katung, the Mayor of Otley, Cllr. Robinson, the Mayor of Tadcaster, Cllr. Bowgett, the Deputy Mayor of Morley, Cllr. Carol Edwards and representatives from the emergency services, who were recognised during the service for their dedication and vital contribution to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service was officiated by Captain Yvonne West of Wetherby Salvation Army, who also serves as Chair of Churches Together in Wetherby & District.

Pictured from left to right, Mayor of Otley, Lord Mayor of Leeds, Mayor of Wetherby, Deputy Mayor of Morley and Mayor of Tadcaster.

In a heartfelt moment, a reflection on her time in office was read by Mayor Cllr Dawn Payne, highlighting the achievements and memorable moments of her term.

Meaningful contributions were also made by key figures in the community:

A reading by PS Samuel Standen of West Yorkshire Police.

A reading by Edna Hilditch BEM, President of the Wetherby & District Branch of the Royal British Legion.

A poem read by Councillor Norma Harrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prayers for the town were given by members of the clergy and representatives from across all denominations, who each lit a Candle of Peace.

Wetherby Flower Club provided beautiful floral arrangements for the event and Eric Ovenden of Tempo FM gave an excellent contribution as sound engineer for the event.

The Civic Service served not only as a farewell to Mayor Payne but also as a celebration of community spirit, civic pride, and the people who work tirelessly to make Wetherby a better place for all.