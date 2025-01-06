Whitby holiday let owners prepare for winter bookings boom

Whitby has been revealed as the top destination for staycation bookings over the winter months, according to new data from Sykes Holiday Cottages.

With its annual festivals, ever-popular pantomime, dramatic coastline and Abbey, there is plenty for travellers to enjoy, ensuring holiday let owners can benefit from strong bookings year-round.

The seaside town of Scarborough also featured in the top 10 regions for winter bookings, coming in just behind holiday spots in Cumbria such as Ambleside, Bowness-On-Windermere, and Keswick.

New data from Sykes Holiday Cottages has also revealed that, on average, UK holiday let owners earnt up to £700 per week in December – 17% above the average weekly income of a holiday let owner in 2023.

Sunshine Cottage, Sykes Holiday Cottages

December was the third highest earning month for holiday homeowners in 2024, only coming in behind August and July where owners could make £900 and £800 on average per week, respectively.

When it comes to amenities that can drive bookings over winter, an open fire, hot tub, and proximity to a pub have been uncovered as some of the top priorities to consider to attract holidaymakers.

James Shaw, Managing Director of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “While Whitby is known for drawing in holidaymakers with its coastal charm, our data has revealed that the ancient port has year-round appeal and is the most popular location for holidaymakers in winter months.

“Making the most of every season is key to a successful holiday letting experience, helping to maximise annual revenues which is now more important than ever. Those with properties in Whitby and Scarborough will no doubt benefit from the influx of bookings coming their way this winter.