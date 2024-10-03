Whitby residents join Great British Beach Clean
Property management company FirstPort invited colleagues and residents to join this year's event.
Tracey Lamont, a development manager at FirstPort, arranged the Sandsend beach clean, which took place on Tuesday, September 24.
Tracey, who was joined on the beach clean by a group of residents from the Fairways Court retirement development, said: “Despite being a small group, we managed to collect all sorts of rubbish. Surprisingly, over 80% of the items we found on the beach contained plastic.
“The beach clean was a great way to support our local community. Despite it being quite cold on the day, we were lucky and managed to avoid the rain, and we all had a great time. We are all keen to take part again next year.”
