Whitby residents join Great British Beach Clean

By Charlotte Davis
Contributor
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 12:15 GMT
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 13:56 GMT
A group of Whitby residents have taken to Sandsend Beach to carry out a litter pick in support of the Marine Conservation Society’s Great British Beach Clean.

Property management company FirstPort invited colleagues and residents to join this year's event.

Tracey Lamont, a development manager at FirstPort, arranged the Sandsend beach clean, which took place on Tuesday, September 24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tracey, who was joined on the beach clean by a group of residents from the Fairways Court retirement development, said: “Despite being a small group, we managed to collect all sorts of rubbish. Surprisingly, over 80% of the items we found on the beach contained plastic.

Volunteers join Great British Beach Clean at Sandsend BeachVolunteers join Great British Beach Clean at Sandsend Beach
Volunteers join Great British Beach Clean at Sandsend Beach

“The beach clean was a great way to support our local community. Despite it being quite cold on the day, we were lucky and managed to avoid the rain, and we all had a great time. We are all keen to take part again next year.”

Related topics:Whitby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice