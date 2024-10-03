A group of Whitby residents have taken to Sandsend Beach to carry out a litter pick in support of the Marine Conservation Society’s Great British Beach Clean.

Property management company FirstPort invited colleagues and residents to join this year's event.

Tracey Lamont, a development manager at FirstPort, arranged the Sandsend beach clean, which took place on Tuesday, September 24.

Tracey, who was joined on the beach clean by a group of residents from the Fairways Court retirement development, said: “Despite being a small group, we managed to collect all sorts of rubbish. Surprisingly, over 80% of the items we found on the beach contained plastic.

