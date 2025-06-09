Whether you’re training for a marathon or starting Couch to 5K, going for a run should be simple, accessible, and above all, safe. But for too many women, it simply isn’t.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For women, going for a run or jog often comes with a heavy burden of a constant need to weigh up risks that many men never have to think about.

That’s why White Ribbon UK is proud to join forces with JogOn, a Bradford-born campaign tackling harassment and unwanted behaviour directed at women and girls while running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launched in 2023 by the Safer Bradford Partnership, a collaboration between Bradford Council and West Yorkshire Police, JogOn has grown into a city-wide movement for safer streets. Through education, community engagement, and active bystander training, the campaign promotes respect and cultural change.

White Ribbon UK joins JogOn campaign to stop harassment

Lynne Elliot, CEO of White Ribbon UK commented on joining the campaign: “For many men, going for a run is as simple as checking the weather. For many women, it’s a different story. A story that can involve safety concerns, harassment, and second-guessing every route. At White Ribbon UK, we stand with the JogOn campaign in challenging harassment and shining a light on the very real risks women face while doing something as ordinary as going for a jog. Everyone should feel safe when they step outside to exercise, so let’s continue pushing for change to help make everyday activities safer for all.”

Over 1,250 people have now taken part in JogOn’s active bystander training, learning how to safely step in when they see harassment and support others. West Yorkshire Police officers have also been getting out into the community, chatting with local parkruns and running clubs to raise awareness and get more people involved.

West Yorkshire Police is already a White Ribbon Accredited organisation, showing their ongoing commitment to tackling violence against women and girls and helping to make public spaces safer for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Nick Haigh, of Bradford District Police who heads up Jog On, said: “We are incredibly pleased to announce that the JogOn initiative in Bradford is now proudly supported by White Ribbon. This collaboration is not just about addressing the issue of harassment; it's about changing the culture and fostering a community where respect and safety are paramount.

“White Ribbon’s aim to create an environment where women and girls are safe and feel safe by changing the attitudes and culture that leads to offending is matched with that of JogOn and will only present further opportunities to support and sustain meaningful change.

“Together, in partnership, we can continue to empower men to take a stand against harassment and violence towards women and girl, in particular female runners. Alongside the active bystander training, the Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) here in Bradford, means these behaviours can be reported, which could lead to a breach in PSPO, and an offence being committed. The enforcement, education and engagement undertaken through JogOn allows us to combine efforts through partnership working to tackle these behaviours, encouraging reporting by runners across the district but also to prevent incidents from happening in the first place.”

Working together, White Ribbon UK and the Safer Bradford Partnership are making it known that harassment has no place in our parks, streets, or communities. It’s time to say JogOn to harassers.