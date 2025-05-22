Who let the dogs in? It’s Leeds Skelton Lake Services

It’s big news for our four-legged friends this week – as Leeds Skelton Lake Services, owned and operated by Extra MSA, open their doors to welcome well-behaved pooches at all of their sites – just in time for the summer holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No more puppy eyes while waiting outside: customers are now allowed to bring their dogs inside the main foyer on site, allowing them to explore communal spaces and food-hall seating.

And their adventure doesn’t stop there – with dog friendly drinking stations on site, outdoor walk areas and plenty of green space to stretch their little legs, there is a lot for dogs and their owners to get excited about while stopping off on their travels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And this is no accident: Extra have extended this new invitation at all their sites across the country, including Beaconsfield, Peterborough and Cobham, as the latest in many steps taken to become the most dog friendly operator in the country.

The announcement comes as part of Extra's pledge to becoming the most dog friendly services operator in the country.

Though they’re not off the lead just yet. Extra plans to maintain some restrictions for the comfort of all of its visitors and tenants, including a requirement for dogs to remain on their leads at all times, and limiting their browsing to main areas only, with shops and food outlets still currently off limit for walkies.

Tom Dobson, CEO of Extra MSA, said: “We strive to cater to all the unique needs of families at our sites. Dogs are a core member of that unit, and we want to take any step we can to ensure their comfort, particularly on longer journeys.

“The wellbeing of road users is at the heart of every decision we make here at Extra; travelling with pets isn’t always easy and we want to change that with these latest changes. We’re excited to go the ‘Extra mile’ for our fellow dog owners and make their longer journeys smoother and more enjoyable.”