William's Den wins Farm Attraction of the Year at national awards

East Yorkshire’s much-loved adventure play attraction, William’s Den, is celebrating a double victory at the National Farm Attractions Network (NFAN) 2025 awards. The popular indoor-outdoor venue was named Small Farm Attraction of the Year and also crowned the winner of ‘Best Food and Beverage’.

The NFAN Awards, renowned for recognising the very best in the UK’s farm and rural attractions sector, took place on Wednesday 29th January at the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool, hosted by Scottish comedian and Perthshire farmer Jim Smith.

Nestled near North Cave in the Yorkshire Wolds, William’s Den first opened its doors in 2017, becoming a standout family attraction in the region. Designed to inspire adventurous play, the venue features a unique indoor playscape, expansive outdoor den, ice cream parlour and pizzeria, where visitors can enjoy homemade, locally-sourced food and drink.

The venue reflects a deep commitment to sustainability, as the building was lovingly renovated on the site of the owner’s family farm.

The Founders of William's Den in East Yorkshire

Tor Carver, Co-Founder and Creator of William’s Den says: "We are beyond thrilled to have picked up not one, but two incredible awards at this year’s NFAN gala. William’s Den is a true labour of love, and to receive this national recognition means the absolute world to us.

“We take immense pride in offering families not just an incredible play experience, but also delicious food and drink, made from scratch. None of this would be possible without the dedication and passion of Team William, and we’re so grateful to our wonderful visitors for their continued support. These awards are a testament to all the hard work that goes into making William’s Den a magical place for everyone."

Tom Pearcy, NFAN Chair, said: “It is an absolute pleasure to celebrate the nation’s leading farm attractions. Our winners are leaders in their field and thoroughly deserving of this recognition.

“So much hard work goes into running a successful farm attraction and we are proud of the brilliance of all our members. These Awards once again demonstrate just how high the bar has been set in terms of this industry’s ability to deliver memorable experiences and high-quality service to visitors.”

The outdoor playscape at award-winning William's Den