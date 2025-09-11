Wish comes true for terminally ill Doncaster man with ultimate Oasis party

A Doncaster man with just months to live will have his greatest wish come true later this month - an Oasis-themed party with family, friends and live music.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

42-year-old Michael Steeper, who has battled a brain tumour since the age of 10, was recently told there is nothing more doctors can do. Determined to make the most of his time, Michael wished for “a party that beats all parties”, and on Friday, September 26, thanks to local home care provider Caremark Doncaster, that wish will become reality at Rawcliffe Bridge Club.

Michael will be the guest of honour at the special celebration, complete with a buffet, Oasis-themed cake, and live music from an Oasis tribute band – reflecting his lifelong love of the band. The event has been lovingly planned by his care team at Caremark Doncaster together with Michael’s mother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about what the party means to them both, Michael’s mum, Sue Terry, said: “When Michael found out his wish for this party had been granted, he was over the moon; he thinks it’s absolutely ace. He’s such a kind-hearted, friendly boy, and it’s so sad the way things are – it’s really upsetting to see him going downhill . . . I just love him so much.

L-R: Asha Sanju (Care Assistant), Buster the dog (“Michael’s world”), Michael Steeper, Justina Egbokodo (Care Assistant, and Sue Terry (Michael’s mum).

“It’s fantastic that we’ve got this party to look forward to. He’s even improved a bit since he found out it was happening. It’s just great that the team at Caremark that are making it happen, and the way everyone’s pulling together for him – it’s so touching.”

Michael’s party is one of 20 wishes being granted nationwide through Caremark’s Care for a Wish campaign — a year-long initiative launched to mark the home care company’s 20th anniversary. Each wish, worth up to £1,000, is designed to create meaningful, joy-filled moments for people receiving care across the UK.

Alison Springall, Care Manager at Caremark Doncaster, is part of the team that nominated Michael for his wish to be fulfilled. She said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've had the pleasure of caring for Michael for the past 18 months, and this lovely man with his wicked sense of humour has absolutely stolen our hearts. Being able to plan and support Michael and his mum with this amazing gift is an absolute honour.

“On the 26th, we'll be having a party to end all parties and making this amazing man's wish come true. The memories this will create will last forever, not only for Michael and Sue but for all of us at Caremark Doncaster.”

David Glover, Joint CEO of Caremark, discusses the importance of the initiative:

“Care for a Wish is all about creating moments that truly matter, and this party captures that spirit perfectly. Michael’s wish is a powerful reminder that care goes beyond support with day-to-day needs; it’s about dignity, connection and making life that little bit brighter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While the circumstances are incredibly difficult, all of us at Caremark hope this celebration brings joy, togetherness and cherished memories for Michael and his loved ones.”