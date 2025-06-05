Wolds Gliding Club, which is based at The Airfield, Pocklington, is set to host an open day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which takes place on Saturday, June 21 between 9am and 7pm, will offer the chance to take a thrilling flight, launching more than 1,000ft before gliding back to earth.

Members at the club will also showcase the airfield’s history, conduct hanger tours, and enlighten visitors about the joys of flying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s also the chance to operate the flying simulator, or just enjoy the refreshments on offer.

People can just turn up and fly (first come, first served) with a winch flight priced at £30 and a motor glider flight costing £50.

A spokesperson said: “Come join us for our open day on Saturday, June 21.

“There’s a chance to sample the joys of a winch launch or a flight in our motor glider, learn about our amazing club, and find out what it’s like to be a member.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You’ll be launched using our winch system, which will accelerate you from zero to 60mph in a couple of seconds, then you’ll point skywards and climb to 1,000ft in around 10 seconds before gliding back down. Great fun!

"You can begin your soaring journey (no booking required – just turn up and fly) or enjoy watching the action with a brew and bacon sandwich from our clubhouse cafe.”

There some restrictions on who can fly in a glider:

•A pilot must weigh between 50kg and 100kg fully clothed (limits are based on the ‘balance’ of the glider not the ‘strength’)

•A pilot must be between 1.5m and 1.9m in height (in order to reach the controls and close the canopy)

•The minimum age is 12yrs (no maximum)

•You must be physically able to get in and out of a glider (similar to getting in/out a bath)