Work begins on £5m affordable housing development in North Yorkshire Village

Construction has officially begun on a £5 million affordable housing scheme in Ingleby Arncliffe, North Yorkshire, marking a significant milestone in efforts to address rural housing needs in the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development, led by Beyond Housing in partnership with WB Construction, will deliver 18 new homes on the site of the village’s former primary school, which closed in December 2017. The project is backed by £2.5 million in public funding from a range of sources, including Homes England, the Rural Communities Growth Fund, Hambleton District Council (now part of North Yorkshire Council), and the Brownfield Housing Fund administered by the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The new homes will be a mix of social rent, rent to buy, shared ownership, and discount market sale properties. The scheme includes two one-bedroom houses, two two-bedroom houses, and four two-bedroom bungalows for social rent; four rent to buy homes (two one-bedroom houses and two two-bedroom bungalows); four shared ownership homes (two two-bedroom and two three-bedroom houses); and two two-bedroom houses for discount market sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond Housing has collaborated closely with Ingleby Arncliffe Parish Council and the North Yorkshire Rural Housing Enabler to ensure the development aligns with the village’s Neighbourhood Plan, which identified a need for housing that would support a sustainable and balanced population.

Work on site has commenced

A foundation stone from the original school building, dated 29 July 1972, will be preserved and incorporated into the new development as a nod to the site’s history.

“Ingleby Arncliffe Parish Council welcomes the start of the housing development on the Parish’s former primary school site,” said Clive Walley, Ingleby Arncliffe Parish Councillor. “It has been a long wait since the closure of the school in December 2017. We appreciate the efforts that the Beyond Housing project team have put into raising the funds and welcome the added financial support from York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority and Brownfield land funding from the Government.

“Although the Parish’s original plans favoured a mixed housing development of both open market and affordable housing, the rising costs of house building, the need to maximise grant funding, and the stipulations of Section 106 of the Town and Country Planning Act, pointed to an affordable housing focused approach as the most favourable direction for the scheme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, highlighted the broader significance of the project: “We need to deliver the right homes in the right places, ensuring our next generation can stay and thrive, especially in our rural areas. That is why it is so important to see construction start at this project in Ingleby Arncliffe.

Senior Project Manager, Louise Bentley, on site.

“This particular project, supported by our Brownfield Housing Fund, is delivering much-needed social and affordable housing to meet local needs, transforming unused land, formerly the site of a school.

“Our Brownfield Housing Fund is supporting the building of more than 1300 properties throughout York and North Yorkshire. We are committed to accelerating the delivery of more affordable homes across the region.”

Kris Kerr-Morgan, Managing Director of WB Construction, added: “We are thrilled to be constructing these new homes in partnership with Beyond Housing. The surrounding community will benefit from the delivery of affordable housing, and we are excited to watch the site develop over the next few months. With the goal of exceeding expectations, our site team will strive to collaborate closely with all stakeholders and keep them updated at every stage of the project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frances Barlow, Development Manager at Beyond Housing, said the development is a testament to community collaboration: “We are delighted to see this rural development start on site with WB Construction. The scheme will provide much needed affordable homes in the parish.