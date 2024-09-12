Work of a front-line charity highlighted at event

Last week at Trinity Leeds Shopping Centre, St Vincent’s Leeds hosted an event which showcased their centre which is a thriving hub in Richmond Hill and Burmantofts area of Leeds.

The event was a great opportunity for local businesses to see how as a corporate supporter they can help the centre in the work they do and become involved regularly whether through a financial contribution or through volunteering opportunities.

St Vincent’s Leeds is a safe space for many people within the local community, essentially a lifeline for people who have nowhere else to turn. The centre offers support services for a range of different issues including wellbeing, counselling and debt advice. It is also home to Vinnie’s Cafe and an on-site shop which sells pre-loved clothes, toys and other goods at a small fraction of the price of shop bought.

“The event was a huge success and a great way for us to show how important the work we do is to new audiences and people who can help make a difference,” explains Centre Manager, Caroline Kelly. The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Abigail Marshall Katung, was particularly inspiring saying “caring is a verb, a doing. To care is to do.”

Anyone wishing to know more about the work of St Vincent’s Leeds and how they can become involved can drop-in to the centre on Berking Avenue or call directly on 0113 248 4126.

This centre is one of 11 others across England and Wales which are part of the wider St Vincent de Paul Society (England and Wales) and are situated in the most derived areas.